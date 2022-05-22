Remember those who gave so much
As we are approaching Memorial Day please remember our military women and men who have given their lives in the service of this great country.
Remember them not just on this one, special day a year but every day as we feel and remember their sacrifices daily as we should.
Also remember those that were seriously wounded and their loved ones who gave so much of their lives to help their wounded spouses and loved ones. Greater love has no man than he who would lay down his life for another. How true indeed.
If six men were in combat and a enemy grenade landed in the middle of all of us everyone would be scrambling as fast as possible to get away, but to see which one could drop and cover the grenade with his body to protect the rest of us. The fact that he would die would never enter his mind or any of us.
That is simply the action anyone would take to save his comrades and would instinctively occur.
There is simply nowhere you could find men that you are with 24 hours a day, seven days a week that would understand all this except those that were there. So many thousands of great men in the prime of their lives, gave their lives to protect their friends. We and certainly I remember them every day and will as long as I live.
It was and is my great privilege to be with such eloquent,simple yet complex and brave men 55 years ago in the field in South Vietnam. I love you guys and miss you every day. You are never gone from my (our) thoughts daily and you never will be, nor your families.
We honor your sacrifices for us and we honor all combat veterans from the Revolutionary War to the Middle East. May God continue to watch over all of you, your loved ones and the greatest country in the world, the United States of America.
— Tim Long, Carbon
A central tenet of our liberty
In the landmark case of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that no statemay interfere with a woman’s right to have an abortion during the first trimester.
The Supreme Court’s obligation is only to define the liberty of all, not mandate their own moral code upon others. Defining the capacity of women to act on their own conscience and to make reproductive decisions is fundamental to a free society.
These matters which involve the most intimate and personal choices a woman can make in her lifetime are central to our liberty protected by the Constitution.
May shame be brought to bear upon those members of the court if they let extreme right-wing politics invade and dictate the lives of millions of women.
— Anita L. Griffith, Vermilion, Ill.
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.