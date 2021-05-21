New momentum for smoke-free casinos builds
If there is a silver lining to the pandemic, it is that workplace safety has been in the forefront of most employers’ minds. Brian King, an official from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Office on Smoking and Health, has noticed the smoke-free trend in casinos and hopes the trend will be a permanent move.
Over 200 casinos have reopened smoke-free during the pandemic, including all of the casinos in the ever-popular Atlantic City, New Jersey. While many of these policies were mandated by state and local governments, reports from the American Gaming Association (AGA) from the third quarter of last year show healthy revenues in smoke-free casinos despite the pandemic.
So, why the concern about secondhand smoke? While slightly over 20% of the state’s population smokes, secondhand smoke leads to thousands of deaths in Indiana every year. Regular secondhand smoke inhalation can lead to cancer, heart disease, lung disease, and COPD, among other illnesses. In 2006, the U.S. Surgeon General said there is no safe amount of secondhand smoke inhalation. And, yet, casinos in Indiana, except the new proposed casino in Terre Haute, have opened allowing smoking indoors. French Lick Casino and others have remained smoke-free which is great progress.
In an interview with CNN, King said, “If all these casinos remain smoke-free even post Covid-19, this could have an immeasurable [effect] in terms of not only protecting the public who attend these venues, but also workers who are working eight hours or more per day in these environments.”
The Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation reports that nearly 160 tribal gaming venues went smoke-free during the pandemic, 23 states have laws in place requiring commercial casinos to be smoke-free, and more than 1,000 gaming properties do not allow smoking.
— McKayla Turner-Squire, Sullivan County
Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator
