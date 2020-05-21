Bogigian will bring experience, insight
I have been a member of this community for about 12 years. During that time, I have had the pleasant opportunity to meet and get to know Tom Bogigian. My friend Tom is on the ballot for Vigo County Council and I ask that you consider his candidacy.
I have worked with Tom in a past leadership club and I’ve appreciated his willingness to get younger members active and engaged, which is something this region needs. Tom is approachable and is happy to provide an honest opinion without being offensive or rude.
He knows the ills of massive government bureaucracy after living in Chicago, and has pragmatic solutions to meet the needs of this community. Tom has practical as well as political insight, as depicted through his experience as a Vigo County election technician which involves programming, maintaining and setting up election equipment and vote centers, as well as providing onsite technical support on election days.
In addition, he has leadership roles as chair of facilities and COVID re-opening committees at Central Presbyterian church.
Tom is committed to the future of our community, and I hope you will consider voting for him on the GOP ballot.
— Jim Tanoos
Terre Haute
Effner excellent
choice for judge
I am moved to write this letter as I sincerely believe our community is blessed to have the opportunity to elect Matt Effner as judge of the Superior Court, Division 5.
Our family has known Matt for most of his life. We are aware that he was raised to value commitment to faith, family and service to others. Those values have obviously led him through his years devoted to his education and professional practice.
I believe those same values, his experience and his obvious willingness to devote the necessary time and energies required, make Matt Effner an excellent choice for the position as judge of the Vigo Superior Court, Division 5.
— Jackie Fox, R.N., Founder, Hospice of the Wabash Valley
A candidate to move us forward
Dear Vigo County residents:
The importance of elections and roles our elected government officials play has certainly been on the minds of many citizens maybe more now than ever before. This ever-increasing interest in our government is no closer to home than with our own community.
Marie Belzile Theisz, a Democratic candidate for Vigo County Council at-large, is a lifelong citizen of the Vigo County community. She was a student in the Vigo County School Corp. and has been a social studies teacher for 25 years in the school from which she graduated. Marie is not only a dedicated teacher, tirelessly engaging students in the classroom and beyond, she has also been involved in this community and in state organizations such as Hoosier Women Forward, a political and civic leadership program.
Marie is a woman of great character and determination. There is no doubt that she would work for Vigo County in the same tireless manner in which she tackles all challenges. Most importantly, Marie listens to the people of this community. Her only motivation is to help the people of this community and thus do what is best for Vigo County. She has been and will continue to be readily available to address questions and concerns. She is more than willing to speak with anyone and can be reached on social media by searching @MarieforVigo on Facebook or Instagram.
It is very important that voters are informed about the qualifications and energy behind the candidates, and Marie has the qualifications necessary and the energy to move this community forward in a positive and progressive manner. Marie Belzile Theisz, a candidate for Vigo County Council at-large, possesses both the character and the tenacity to move Vigo County forward.
— Amy Schneider, Terre Haute
Protect those who are vulnerable
In opening America, the Republicans are only thinking of the stay-at-home shareholder class who profit when businesses are operating. But there’s been no mention from them at all about vulnerable workers who are being called back to workplaces where “guidelines” will be ignored and mask wearing is ridiculed.
They give lip service to “protecting the vulnerable” but give zero details about how they will protect those workers who are over 50, diabetic, asthmatic, obese or prone to chronic respiratory illness. Other than the harsh “stay home if you’re scared” there’s been no response for those who are actually vulnerable to this virus but are young enough and financially need to hold jobs.
There’s been no assignation of liability to those who negligently and recklessly shed deadly virus on vulnerable people. Trump has suggested a liability shield for businesses to protect them from lawsuits. I’m ready to go back to work as much as anyone, but please think of the safety of the worker. Mandate precautions if you’re serious about “protecting” people.
— Maureen Mattingly, Evansville
Hiding the truth on Michael Flynn?
In conjunction to the prosecution of Michael Flynn many documents were recently released that show the FBI and Justice Department were trying to entrap Flynn. These documents prove that Flynn is innocent and our government under Obama was doing illegal acts.
It is interesting that your newspaper has not reported anything regarding this situation. Apparently you do not want the public to know the truth about these allegations.
— Gene Knoefler, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers' Forum.
