Trying to focus on kind people
So I’m walking Lola and Pepe, our beautiful dogs, minding my own business. A grey or silver older model BMW slows down with some teen boys inside. The driver says, “Excuse me, sir.” One of the teens in back says, “Your dogs are ugly as %uuuu&K!”
I look away and keep walking.
Sometimes I really despise this town. I suppose it’s like that in every town across America. Maybe I should be thankful for all the cars who haven’t slowed down and said ignorant, mean stuff. Why do people in cars feel a need to yell at people walking? How low have we set the bar?
In comparison, a few weeks ago I saw a young college student working on his diesel truck. I asked him how he was doing and he said fine. We talked automobiles, we talked about raising dogs and the hurt of losing a beloved pet. He told me he was leaving for the summer for a new job. I wished him well and he said hopefully we will talk in the fall. I told him I walked this route often that if he got back to Terre Haute I would certainly see him around.
I suppose I need to focus on people being kind, and there has been many, and not focus on the few people being absolute jerks.
— Philip Dees, Terre Haute
