Effner excellent judge candidate
It is indeed a pleasure to write a note of affirmation for Matt Effner, candidate for judge of the Vigo County Superior Court Division 5. Recently I have availed myself of Matt’s legal counsel and found him to be extremely knowledgeable of the law fulfilling my requests in a timely and effective manner. Matt is an active listener striving to understand the complexities of his client’s legal complexities.
These attributes of balanced temperament, empathetic listening and commitment to legal exactitude make Matt an excellent choice for District 5 Judge. In addition to these leadership qualities, Matt has practiced law in the Terre Haute community for 23 years, currently serving as Managing Partner of Effner Law Firm. During his tenure as a practicing attorney in Vigo County, Matt has served in many community roles ranging from Leadership Wabash Valley to former President of the Terre Haute Bar Association.
Of further significance is the fact that Matt has handled an array of both civil and criminal cases, including thousands of cases in Division 5. Matt also has in-depth experience with the Vigo County Drug Court Program, a nontraditional approach to the criminal justice system that helps qualified offenders seek treatment rather than incarceration.
I hope you will agree that Matt Effner’s experience, competence, integrity, and temperament make him an exceptional candidate to become the next Division 5 Judge of Vigo Superior Court.
— Max E. Douglas, Professor of Management Emeritus
Scott College of Business, Indiana State University
Halleck stands out as Dem candidate
In the upcoming primary, Democrats must choose three candidates out of a field of eight for Vigo County Council. The eight hopefuls include two current County Council members, a former County Council member, and a former City Council member. The remaining four are political newbies.
If you believe that Vigo County currently is sailing in the right direction, vote for three of the four politically connected candidates. If not, take the time to review the experience that each newbie brings to the table. Look for someone invested in moving Vigo County forward.
I believe Brandon Halleck stands out. He is the COO at Chances And Services for Youth (CASY), a small business owner (Dance Studio), and a real estate agent. In recognition of his professional leadership and contributions to service, Brandon was included in the First 12 Under 40 class. Moreover, he served for two years as President of the Terre Haute South Rotary and was named Downtown Terre Haute Advisory Board President in 2018.
Brandon is a dedicated volunteer. He created the highly successful Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars, which has generated more than a million dollars for CASY. Among other volunteer activities, Brandon reads to elementary students and is producing free dance videos for COVID-weary folk.
Brandon is deeply invested in advancing Vigo County. He brings energy, a dedication to service, and a wealth of experience … with no political strings attached.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.