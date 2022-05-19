A few other ways of saying things
I really enjoy John Krull’s columns. I had a friend tell me during the last general election he read all my articles. He went on to say he didn’t agree with anything I wrote but he liked the way I phrased things.
With John Krull, I not only like his phrasing I usually agree with what he says.
However, in his column titled “There’s no honor in sordid Supreme Court tale,” published May 7 in the Tribune-Star, he did make some grammatical errors. Most of us wannabe writers try to impress our readers by showing how smart we are, and it rarely works. Even professionals like John will occasionally fall into that trap.
His column on that day came perilously close to crossing that line. Just a few examples. Referring to both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh he used the word prevaricate (pruh·veh·ruh·kayt). It means to speak or act in an evasive way. He could have said be evasive, beat around the bush, hedged or even lied. After a few more words, and I quote, he said: “thanks to the machinations of McConnell and Trump the perfidies of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh and the ethical obtuseness of Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Virginia.”
In that single quote, John used three words you just don’t see every day. Machinations (mach·i·na·tion), means a plot or scheme, both good choices. Perfidies (pur fuh dee) means deceitfulness, untrustworthiness, another set of words that are both good choices. Obtuseness (uhb too snuhs) means the quality or state of lacking intelligence or quickness of mind. What is another word for obtuseness? Foolishness, insanity, zaniness, wackiness, craziness or nonsensicalness. All good words to describe a nut.
He went on to say the Supreme Court is now seen to be little more than a haven for mendacious hacks. Mendacious (men·day·shuhs) is not telling the truth; lying: Such as “mendacious propaganda.” Krull has a reputation to support. When you’re a wannabe like me you can call feces s--t and not surprise anyone. Unfortunately, I’ll never meet John Krull and there is very little chance he’ll ever read this, but I’ll still apologize in advance.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Sympathetic notion
About the recent letter titled “We cannot take care of the world,” by Anita L. Griffith, I have felt the same way for a good while. The government needs to take care of legal Americans before it worries about the rest of the world.
— Gretchen VanPelt, Brazil
