Get control of the drug companies
After reading the article in this morning’s (Monday, May 17, 2021) newspaper I have to write. It is my opinion that the drug companies, aka Big Pharma, the government and the medical profession in general are either going to make us all go bankrupt or kill us.
There is absolutely no reason for a drug company to be allowed to mark up a drug — any drug — 370% to 465% or even 8,000% as stated in the article. This is highway robbery at best and if the government cannot or will not do anything about it then the American people should vote them all out of office.
Due to this I have little trust in the medical profession or the drug companies in general, there are only two doctors in Terre Haute I trust and in my heart I know there is a better treatment or even possibly a cure for cancer other than chemotherapy drugs that do nothing but poison you, but if that other treatment were allowed to be used then the “Big Pharms” would go bankrupt rather than bankrupting the American people. Whatever happen to providing people with honest, resalable, inexpensive health care.
Every drug you hear advertised on TV list all the side effects and they will kill you or make you so sick that you have to take more drugs to counteract the side effects, Why would anyone want to take a drug that will make them sicker than they were or kill them.
I am so mad over all of this I would refuse to take any of these so-called wonder drugs. Someone or some agency has to get a handle on these pharmaceutical companies and the insurance companies and make them do the right thing for the people.
— Vicki R. Rainbolt, Brazil
Disc golf growing in local popularity
Very few people in the Wabash Valley are familiar with Crossroads Disc Golf Club. However, disc golf is taking the U.S. by storm.
Disc golf may be the fastest growing sport in the United States and has really gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic. Right here in Terre Haute, Crossroads Disc Golf Club gives people of all ages the opportunity to compete in disc golf regardless of skill level or age. Crossroads last year hosted the biggest sanctioned junior league in the United States with seven local juniors qualifying for Junior Worlds.
Crossroads Disc Golf has also co-hosted events that have helped raise over $30,000 since Jan. 1, for various organization such as 14th and Chestnut Community Center and Wounded Warriors. This year, Crossroads will again host its annual Mother of The Valley Tournament at Deming Park which brings in over a 100 disc golfers from Indiana and surrounding states. This is only one of several tournaments hosted by Crossroads throughout the Wabash Valley.
Vigo County and Deming Park have become a must stop for disc golfers as they pass though Terre Haute, and can even be a destination for others. Deming Park is ranked as one of the top 10 courses in Indiana with other nearby courses in Rockville, Brazil, Greencastle and Bowling Green making this an attractive area for avid disc golfers throughout the Midwest.
For more information on how to get involved in this fast-growing sport, check out our Facebook page at Crossroads Disc Golf or at crossroadsdiscgolfclub.com.
— Max Hochstetler, Crossroads Public Relations
Board Member
Terre Haute
