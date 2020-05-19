The deadline is Thursday to apply to vote by mail
Tomorrow is the deadline for registered voters to apply to vote by mail in Indiana’s rescheduled June 2 Primary Election. Your completed application must be received before 11:59 p.m. Thursday night, May 21. It can still be emailed or faxed to our Vigo County Clerk.
The easiest way to find the form and info you need to file it is by visiting www.indianavoters.in.gov and clicking on ABS-MAIL PRIMARY 2020. You can also call the Vigo County Clerk’s office at 812-462-3235 to request a form or get more info about voting by mail.
State officials are allowing registered voters to cast ballots by mail without an excuse in this election, due to health concerns caused by the current pandemic. More Vigo County voters are casting ballots by mail than ever have before. Please consider voting by mail from the safety of your home in the coming weeks, for the health of your family, fellow voters, poll workers, and yourself.
Voting in person will still be available at eight Vigo County Voting Centers for one week prior to June 2, and on Election Day. For a list of Voting Center locations and hours, please visit www.vigocounty.in.gov/clerk.
However you do it, please vote in our elections this year. In-person voter turnout is likely to be low during the current pandemic. Casting your ballot by mail is an option that’s simple, secure and safe.
— Todd Nation, Candidate for Vigo County Clerk, Terre Haute
DeHart deserves your vote, support
Our primary election is just around the corner. You, as I have myself, probably found it more difficult to focus on candidates, and their background, qualifications, and priorities. In the Readers’ Forum, in the recent weekend Tribune-Star paper, the League of Women Voters of Vigo County gave information on ways to find out about current candidates.
I wholeheartedly endorse Brian DeHart, a candidate for Vigo County commissioner for District 2. I have personally known Brian since he was a young man in high school. Our family has been friends with his family throughout the years. Brian has grown up in Vigo County, earned a degree in law enforcement, and worked as a law enforcement officer for 25 years. He has been an upstanding citizen, and has decided to take his thoughts and ideas to help Vigo County move forward and upward.
If you could know him personally, his ideas and personality, I feel you would believe him to be most enthusiastic and dedicated to what is best for Vigo County.
Our county has now, as in the past, had able and experienced commissioners. It needs to continue to have citizens who are interested in helping Vigo County grow stronger and continue to add new projects and opportunities that strengthen it.
I thank you for giving Brian DeHart interest and your vote on Election Day.
— JoAnn Cramer
Terre Haue
Best candidate is a physician
To Vigo County yoters:
The election is drawing near, and as the current Vigo County coroner, I am getting asked why I am not running for reelection. There are term limits for this office and I cannot run. Then, I am asked, “Who do you think is the best candidate?”
Let me start by saying all the Democratic candidates for Vigo County coroner are excellent with a passion for the position and integrity. It is going to be a difficult decision for the voters.
However, I have been asked my opinion. There is one candidate that has the highest degree of formal education and training in physical examination; the etiology and pathology of diseases; the normal findings and the abnormal findings. There is one candidate that has the has had the highest degree of training in human anatomy and has to use it with precision everyday. There is one candidate that has had formal psychiatric education and training that included how to help patients and their families to not only deal with a disease, but also, to deal with death, dying, and grief reactions. There is one candidate with extensive formal education in pharmacology, learning the names and appropriate (and inappropriate) use of medications, the proper dosing of medications, and the adverse effects of medications, legal and illegal. Having this wealth of knowledge at the scene of a coroner investigation is invaluable.
Therefore, I feel the best candidate is a physician with the above-mentioned medical training and 20 years of medical practice experience as a surgeon: Dr. Janie Myers.
— Susan S. Amos, M.D., Vigo County coroner
Glenn story tells important history
Thank you, Todd Golden, for your articles telling the basketball history at Glenn High School in the Wabash Valley, and in Indiana as a state (May 16-17). Your work is an important addition to local history files.
Your words reminded me of a remark I made to my husband, Bill, a short time after we moved from California to Terre Haute in 1964. I said, “We didn’t move back to the Middle West, we moved to the South.”
Thankfully, this has changed somewhat — for the better.
— Dorothy W. Jerse, Terre Haute
III
