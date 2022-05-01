VCSC needs more fiscal responsibility
I have concerns about the schools referendum.
We do not have persons in administration and the School Board who are fiscally responsible. Drive by the school corporation administration building on Wabash and see all of the office furniture that has been left out in the elements for weeks.
I know persons who were willing to purchase some of it but it was not an option that anyone could find. That is not being fiscally responsible.
Also, I am not sure why the director of the Aquatics Center’s salary should be higher than the mayor of our great city. The aquatics director makes in excess of 96,000, which is less than the mayor’s and the responsibilities do not come close to the responsibilities of the mayor. I think we need people in office that will consider paying persons for what they do and are worth and not what they think they are worth.
This pandemic has been such an unprecedented event and teachers were required to go into the schools but the administration building was closed. Our administrator needs to remember he was an educator first before he was an administrator and should have been in those schools every day supporting his teachers. He is no more valuable than our teachers.
I know the schools are in bad shape but things need to be changed and we need persons that will be more fiscally responsible before we make our taxpayers pay for their foolishness. School corp. could have had a yard sale for that furniture.
They may not have gotten a lot of money for the items but at least it would have been something. Think about it before you vote “yes.”
— Deb Hadley, Terre Haute
Foundation funds helped Lost Creek
On behalf of myself, Rick Long, Lost Creek Township Trustee, and Tom Nicoson, David Mason and Chuck Wiley, Township Board Members, we want to thank the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for approving our grant request of $20,000 to help us build and provide a bathroom facility at the Lost Creek Township Garden Trail located behind our office in Seelyville.
We opened our walking trail that has two family shelters and free community gardens in May of 2018. We were in great need of a bathroom facility for our daily walkers and for the families and organizations that us our shelters for various events. This will be a wonderful addition to our walking trail.
Thank you so much, Wabash Valley Community Foundation, in helping Lost Creek Township Trustee office to be able to provide this very much needed facility.
— Rick Long, Seelyville
