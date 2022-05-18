Support Ukraine, defeat a monster
This is in reply to letter writers James Camp and Anita L. Griffith, who recently wrote concerning the Ukraine and Putin. I understand their viewpoints and concerns but there are a few things we as individuals and a nation should look at as they are in our interests. I will not stoop as low as Mr. Camp to write insults with someone he disagrees as that accomplishes nothing but reflects upon the character of the person who wrote it.
No, Mr. Camp, if the U.S. or its allies engage with this “psychotic dictator” the world will not end. Putin may be psychotic, crazy or whatever else but one thing the Putin isn’t … is stupid. He has used the nuclear threat to scare people and it has worked with ones like you and others. There is a reason it is called “MAD” as it guarantees “Mutually Assured Destruction” if he uses nukes against any nuclear armed country or a NATO country. He might try to get away with a tactical nuke but I believe that would be crossing a line that would cause NATO to respond. Not with nukes but with conventional weapons. Putin’s generals and admirals are not stupid either and would not let him unleash nuclear weapons upon the world that would cause mass destruction, as Russia would then be uninhabitable.
The only thing that would cause the holocaust that you describe would be if Russia believed their nation was in immediate danger of regime change which would basically change the power structure and their way of life. Putin will not stop with Ukraine as he has stated his intention is to bring back all the members of the Soviet Union. Appeasement does not work. Remember Hitler and Chamberlain coming back from Munich waving the paper signed by Hitler saying “Peace in our time.” How did that work out? Putin won’t stop.
Ms. Griffith asks who cries for us? Everyone who has lost a loved one cries with us. The problems you cite are not caused by Putin but by our own leadership in Washington. Washington blames Putin but that is just the liberal media lie/spin. Two years ago, we didn’t have these problems and they started before Putin ever invaded Ukraine. I agree we cannot police the world but we have to defend what is in our interests and peace is one thing. As long as there are Putins, we need to keep them in check or we could face the same problems as the people in the Ukraine. Would that be better? Don’t say it won’t happen, it did. How did isolation work out for us prior to 12-7-41? Pearl Harbor?
We have to be brave and not allow this dictator to continue on a path where a sovereign nation at peace is forced to defend itself as the Ukraine. We need to support and give the Ukrainians the tools to defeat this monster as they are not only fighting for their nation but for ours, too.
— Michael Wilson, Marshall, Ill.
