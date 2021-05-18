12 Points is on the move
Wow! This is an exciting time in the 12 Points neighborhood in Terre Haute. We welcome new businesses and continue to support established businesses. We see renovation and reuse of historic buildings that, thankfully, have remained standing over the years. This revitalization effort began about two years ago with a 5–10-year plan toward restoring and developing this historic district. It has achieved warp speed and we are excited about future developments.
You may have grown up or lived in the 12 Points neighborhood, maybe attended Garfield High School or one of the area churches. Perhaps you have fond memories of A-Ring-Brings Pizza, Kersey’s Emporium, Hamburger Handout, Homer’s Pizza, or the beloved Tilford’s Variety Store. While it is impossible to turn back the clock, the 12 Points neighborhood will have new energy as visitors come to shop, to dine and to look at the wonderful murals.
Revitalization and improvements cost money and we are working on a fundraising campaign. Through June 7 we will raise $50,000. This will be matched by the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority’s CreatINg Places when we reach that goal. Individuals, groups and businesses can support the revitalization in 12 Points through the Patronicity website www.patronicity.com/yearof12 or by mailing a donation to 12 Points Revitalization, Inc., PO Box 5104 Terre Haute, IN 47805. 12 Points Revitalization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Your donation may be tax deductible.
The $100,000 will bring free community WiFi to Gold Medal Plaza, a “Welcome to Historic 12 Points” gateway sign over Lafayette Avenue, string lights over Lafayette Avenue, and bike racks to the neighborhood. And believe it or not, all these changes and improvements will be completed this summer.
We are thankful for the community support. Raising $50,000 in 45 days sounds impossible, yet we have already raised over $33,000 with many days remaining until the campaign ends on June 7. There are several fundraising activities going on during May including a raffle for a meat package from Kroc’s Butcher Shop and a Baesler’s Cookout on May 28.
Please follow the Facebook page “12 Points Revitalization Inc.” for events and information. Again, thank you for your support.
— Karen Long, 12 Points Revitalization, Inc., Terre Haute
A local woman worthy of honor
Thank you, TREES Inc. for honoring Joy Sacopulos with a masonry and stone memorial and the planting of 10 white oak trees in Deming Park. You could not have chosen a more dedicated founder and volunteer.
I knew Joy as my friend and inspiration. I also had the pleasure of interviewing her as a subject of the “Inside Terre Haute” series presented by Indiana State University OLLI in June, 2012, at Westminster Village to a full-capacity crowd.
She was the first woman featured in this OLLI series who was born and raised in Terre Haute. Not part of a mobile family, she knew her grandparents and great grandparents. Her story reminded me of the old adage, “Bloom where you are planted.”
Joy is a part of local folklore. Just mention to someone that Joy Sacopulos called you, and they knew she asked you to volunteer or help in some way with her many worthwhile projects. It was hard to refuse that soft voice; it worked because she was working just as hard or harder.
To name a few projects, they included the Boy Scouts, Vigo County Historical Society, Historic Allen Chapel, Indiana National Road, TREES Inc. and the Terre Haute Crow Patrol featured in the New York TImes.
Joy Sacopulos will remain a noted woman in county history.
— Dorothy W. Jerse, Terre Haute
On precipice of an inflation explosion
The United States is on the precipice of an inflationary explosion. Prices are alarmingly rising throughout commodities markets. Money supply precipitously is increasing as the Federal Reserve continues to borrow trillions of dollars through purchases of bond, mortgage and asset back securities. This, as a labor shortages rage while 7 million jobs are available.
Wage and price inflation has begun to blossom. Just four months into Biden’s presidency, the consumer price index and producer price index have risen 4.2% and 6.2% respectively on an adjusted annual basis. In this context, thanks to the idiotic policies of this administration, the United States economy will return to the 1970’s Carter style of double-digit inflation and interest rates by the summer of 2022.
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
Cheney won’t win over Republicans
Letter writer John Garner was agonizing on May 17 that Liz Cheney might primary President Trump should he decide to run for another term.
I am here to ease Mr. Garner’s fears. On a list of eight or 10 possible candidates, Liz Cheney is around 25th. Liz Cheney being popular with the Democrats and the corrupt press at present does not advance her with Republicans. See what just happened to Sen. Romney in Utah?
If President Trump should decide not to run, Ron DeSantis will be the 2024 president-elect.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
