Transgender bans are hurtful bigotry
With a sureness borne of ignorance, Reggie McConnell declares that transgender women should never be allowed to play women’s sports. To provide “clarity,” Reggie confidently stated that “sex is observable at birth … demonstrable in our chromosomes, gametes, and reproductive organs.”
The Spanish hurdler Maria Jose Martinez-Patino might disagree. She appeared outwardly female at birth. However, she had testes, no ovaries or uterus, male chromosomes, and a testosterone level higher than Reggie’s. The testosterone had zero effect on her body, but her athletic career was destroyed by authorities clinging to ignorance.
Maria’s case is not unique. A hundred different syndromes can physically feminize males or masculinize females. Moreover, some “normal” women have testosterone levels higher than the accepted range of normal. Would omnipotent Reggie exclude those outside the normal range?
Reggie’s approach to participation in women’s sports is that “those with a penis … need not apply.” Probably surprising only to Reggie, brain development is far more complex than genital development. Transitioning is simply changing physical characteristics to strike harmony with brain development.
Reggie cites a 2020 study in the British Journal of Medicine about the competitive advantage retained by trans women. I believe he’s actually referring to Dr. Timothy Roberts’ 2021 paper in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Dr. Roberts studied men beginning transition while in the Air Force. Men who had long since completed puberty. Boys transitioning before puberty or during puberty would have much less exposure to testosterone. Even though he studied men with more prolonged testosterone exposure, Dr. Roberts did not believe that trans women should be banned from women’s sports. He stated, “For the Olympic level, the elite level, I’d say probably two years (of hormonal treatment).”
I realize that nuance is beyond Reggie’s grasp. Heck, basic biology is beyond Reggie’s grasp. Gender is “binary” only in his small world. An absolute ban on trans women in sports is just hurtful bigotry fueled by ignorance.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
The first salvo in new Civil War
I read on May 6 the tirade of columnist Froma Harrop blaming Bernie Sanders for the “pending” reversal of Roe v. Wade in the Tribune- Star. So nobody had a right to campaign against Hillary? Ridiculous. Bernie Sanders, when asked, replied, “Abortion is a constitutional right.”
Abortion laws had always been a state issue until Jan. 22, 1973. The states regulated it. In fact, unrestricted abortions were allowed in Massachusetts, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii. Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, an abortion case out of Georgia, were combined. The Warren Burger SCOTUS decision finds that the 14th Amendment’s right to privacy protects a woman’s right of choice of abortion 7 to 2. The John Roberts SCOTUS is set to outlaw abortion after a certain point in a pregnancy. It may be conception or, it may not be. But this decision is not simple. It’s called “right to life” but only covers birth.
This is due to the Federalist Society; it’s neither a Federalist nor a Society. It’s a states’ rights organization formed at Harvard Law School in 1982. Abortion access was called a right to privacy for women as part of the 14th Amendment. So, remember the new Civil War that the MAGA whispered to each other? It will be fought in the federal and state legislatures and the courts. The overturning of Doe v. Burton from Georgia and Roe v. Wade from Texas was the first salvo.
Ask Harvard Law Professor Noah Feldman about Deep Background. This Podcast was done by Pushkin Industries which prefers to deal with revisionist history. You know, the kind of revisionist history that former Governor of Indiana Mitch Daniels tried to push on Purdue’s History department and failed. No matter, Daniels is still making around $600,000 a year.
To be approved for SCOTUS by Republicans the Federalist Society must approve instead of the American Bar Association. Rowe v. Wade will be struck down by 6 justices on SCOTUS approved by the Federalist Society.
Now, who was Pushkin? He was a Russian playwright, poet, actor, and philosopher born May 26, 1799. He fought over 90 duels, 15 he initiated. He was killed in his last duel on Jan. 29, 1837. No blood relation to Putin, but similarly insane.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
America is all Catholic now
The Catholic Church is adamantly opposed to abortion and has been one of the biggest financial supporters of anti-abortion legislation. Five of the nine justices on the Supreme Court are Catholic. So the Supreme Court is approximately 60% Catholic. The nation as a whole is 23%. Obviously from Alito’s majority opinion on abortion, the Catholic Church has taken control of the Supreme Court. This is a church that hid and protected pedophiles from prosecution for decades. This church built many of its prestigious buildings in America with slave labor.
This is the church that prosecuted the great Galileo. This is a church that opposes birth control (really, really stupid).
I was born and raised Catholic.
As I got older and educated I saw what the Catholic Church really is and by 14, I had escaped that medieval institution and all its absurdities.
The Republican Party put these buffoons on the Supreme Court.
Now we’re all under the Catholic church and its moral absurdities.
I for one will not go back to the 13th century.
No to the Republican Party and no to the Catholic Church.
— Michael Truelove, Bloomington
