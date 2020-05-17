Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.