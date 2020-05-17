Fitzpatrick strong candidate for job
I have the pleasure of knowing John Fitzpatrick, candidate for Vigo County coroner, both personally and professionally, for over 25 years.
For the first time in decades, John’s election would bring a truly full-time coroner to serve Vigo County.
He has made a career of helping families during difficult times and will bring that same compassion, dedication and professionalism to the office of the coroner.
He will be on the scene when notified and will serve as a bridge between law enforcement, forensic pathology, the legal system and families in duress.
Please join me in supporting John Fitzpatrick to become the next Vigo County coroner.
— Dr. Jim Turner, Terre Haute
Dr. Myers is right for coroner job
Thirty-two years ago, when I first ran for Vigo County coroner, I believed that having a physician coroner for a county our size was important.
After three decades, during which time I have helped train hundreds of coroners and their deputies throughout Indiana, I still believe in the importance of having someone with an understanding of medicine in this office. After all, half of all the hundreds of cases which we have to evaluate and certify each year involve natural disease.
I have worked with all four of the current Democratic candidates for Vigo County coroner, and all are good people with their own strengths. But only one candidate is a physician, and able to bring 20 years of medical training and practice experience to the office. That person is Dr. Janie Myers, my choice for Vigo County coroner.
— Roland M. Kohr, M.D., Board Certified Forensic Pathologist
Former Vigo County coroner
Impatient humans
The beaches are crowded with sun-worshipers as warmer weather arrives. “Social-distancing has already become unfashionable, as has the wearing of protective nose and mouth masks. Protesters against state governors’ stay-at-home orders are gathering in large crowds outside state capital buildings. Will it take a resurgence of the virus at some point down the road for people to come to their senses?
Overall, Americans are an impatient bunch of humans. We don’t like to wait; we seek immediate gratification of our wants. We want what we want and we want it now. A major concern is that America will re-open prematurely, long before it is safe to do so. Time will tell; it always does.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
Reader Poll Results
Recently at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
Do you feel comfortable/confident enough with safety that you will go back out in public for dining and shopping in the near future?
Total Votes — 428;
Yes — 109;
No — 311;
Not sure — 8
New Reader Poll
Do you believe a casino will be a successful venture and benefit the economy of Terre Haute and Vigo County?
To vote, visit www.tribstar.com.
