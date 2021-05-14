Remembering our comrades
Memorial Day is approaching and like the 364 days that precede it and the 364 days after it, we all remember the amazing fighting men and (women) that have so gallantly fought and, gave their lives so their comrades may live.
We also remember every day the names and faces and everything about the (78) men that we personally knew and were with when they were taken from us in the innocence of their youth. The hundreds we knew (and will always know and remember each and every day of our lives) that were seriously wounded as well as the amazing sacrifices all of their loved ones made, and the hard burdens they also have so bravely borne.
We in the twilight of our lives remember all of them and their actions in combat, not just every day, but sometimes, more than that. One of the greatest honors in my life was in knowing and continuing to know each and every one I was privileged to be in the field with for whatever time that may have been. A new replacement that was killed his first day is remembered as often as those killed in their last few days in the field during their respective tours of duty.
No one can ever forget them nor should they. All of these brave souls from George Washington’s war to the Middle East wars inclusive will all always be heroes to myself, men I could and would always trust with my life without hesitation.
Such eloquent men are indeed rare and becoming fewer each day. It is always nice for a stranger to tell me thank you for my service, yet it is I that am the thankful one for being the one afforded the honor and privilege of knowing these men.
Thank you all, comrades. You will always be with me. Until tomorrow. God bless America. God bless our great country and God continue to bless all of you and your families.
The honor will always be mine, but you all know that.
— Tim Long, RSV, 1967-68, Carbon
Cheney now set to flourish in GOP
In Byron York’s syndicated column May 14, he ignored Donald Trump’s treasonous attempt to stop our democratic election process that threw him out of the White House. Last week, Trump carved out a niche for Liz Cheney in both the national and international spotlight by punishing her through Kevin McCarthy by removing her from Republican leadership. Her offense was refusing to take part in the Republican lie-telling to protect Trump.
This story topped the media subjects, everywhere, yesterday and today, which set Cheney up to start the long road to the Republican nomination for president in 2024. Liz even put a Fox News interviewer in his place yesterday, shutting him up by forcefully informing him of his role and her role in the interview. In Liz Cheney, Trump may have indeed bit off more than he can chew. Only time will tell if Trump has, in his stupidity, “primaried” himself.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.