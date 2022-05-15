Let’s stop tearing each other down
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives are all the rage now. Sorry, these initiatives have become in vogue. My initial choice of words might be considered a microaggression by some.
This is a diverse nation. Look at all our family trees and the United States is, for the biggest part, a nation of immigrants. On the Great Seal of the United States and the traditional motto of the country, e pluribus unum, or out of many, one, is nothing but a celebration of diversity. Each immigrant contributes a bit of themselves as they assimilate into “Americana.” This nation also celebrates this. We have eliminated institutional racism over time. The nation should become and is becoming colorblind as to our differences as individuals. We should revel in this concept. We must guard against the segregationist ideas of the modern left.
Equity is the thing in this DEI trinity that is the most un-American of concepts. It is a slippery slope of leftist top-down enforced mediocrity that has no place in our nation. Equality, rather, is a concept we must embrace. This nation has always been a place where the American dream is real and can occur. The whole foundation of America is the idea being a meritocracy where any individual can succeed in this country. Here we have a land of equal opportunity where each generation can improve upon the lot of their parents. Individual choice and responsibility drive us to rely on the charity of others or succeed to be able to provide that charity to the less fortunate.
We are an inclusive nation and becoming more so. The left was once very much in favor of this. It seems that, unfortunately, identity politics drives the left these days. What we must guard against is this racist idea driving us apart again. This country takes styles from around the world and embraces them. We have to prevent the crowd that complains of this being cultural appropriation though. Once again it is the left embracing a new sort of racism. Inclusion is about not making people uncomfortable. Some of this is on each individual though to be able to cope with the world and not take offense at every imagined slight. There is a difference between making someone uncomfortable and that individual being uncomfortable with who they are.
Let us not forget freedom. With freedom there will be concepts and ideas with which we do not agree. There was a time when people learned to cope with this and go on with their lives. The modern left tends to try and ban what doesn’t fit their ideology. Unfortunately, that isn’t freedom but the land of big brother. We must have conversations on difficult topics from time to time. Good concepts and ideals will win out in the end.
We need to embrace and focus on freedom, diversity, equality and inclusion. This has been and can be a nation of builders of America and the American dream. Let us stop tearing down each other and the things that make this country great. We are striving to include all in the American dream and can get there.
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
