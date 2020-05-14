Matt Effner offers strong experience
I am writing in support of Matt Effner’s election to Judge of the Vigo Superior Court, Division 5.
It is vital to this community that the Judge of Division 5 has the legal experience and wisdom to be able to evaluate those who come before him seeking admission into that Court’s Drug Court Program. A person’s admission and successful completion of the Court’s Drug Court Program not only restores that person’s life to one of productivity and saves taxpayers the costs of incarceration in our local jail, but can also result in families being reunited, children having a parent back in their lives and financially providing support, in lieu of the taxpayers doing so.
Not everyone who applies for the limited resources of the Drug Court is a good candidate.
Matt Effner’s experience as a long-standing member of the Court’s Drug Court Team and the Drug Court Advisory Committee, uniquely qualifies him to be Judge of the Vigo Superior Court, Division 5.
As important as Division 5’s Drug Court Program is to this community, many other civil cases are filed in this court. Matt Effner’s 23 years of private practice involving not only criminal but civil cases involving personal injury, contract disputes, family law issues, landlord tenant matters and all other matters of a civil nature make him well qualified to consider such matters and dispense justice fairly and in accord with the applicable law.
Finally, I received a postcard from both of these candidates, encouraging me to vote for them, as I am sure many of your readers did as well. Matt Effner’s material was the only one that had the forethought to provide information for obtaining an absentee ballot. I consider that is the type of forethought Matt Effner will exercise in carrying out his duties of Judge. Such forethought comes from the experience of looking at an issue and providing what is needed under the circumstances at hand.
For all of these reasons Matt Effner has my vote and I urge others to vote for experience in filling this important office that has a profound effect on all citizens living in Vigo County.
— James O. McDonald, Attorney, Terre Haute
