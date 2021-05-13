A prayer for India, Indian neighbors
While remaining mindful and sympathetic to the fact that so many countries around the world — including our own — are in varying degrees of crisis over the pandemic, the IFC would like to extend our particular heartfelt empathy and support for our Indian friends, neighbors and co-workers in the Wabash Valley, whose loved ones in India are enduring the full weight of the COVID-19 pandemic at this time.
Please know that we join you in thinking about and praying for the Indian people as they battle through this horrific time of crisis and tragedy, that we are with them in spirit and wish them a swift return to full health and peace of mind.
We also hope the U.S. government will increase and rush COVID-19-related aid to India to help slow down and soon end the calamity afflicting that great country.
— Arthur Feinsod and the IFC Executive Committee, for the InterFaith Council
IFC Executive Committee Members: Sister Barbara
Battista, Sheron Dailey, Sister Paula Damiano, Arthur Feinsod, Riem Rostom, Deb Sitarski
Will U.S. death penalty survive?
America’s methods of capital punishment (the death penalty) for capital felonies over the past century have included hanging, electrocution, lethal gas, firing squad, and (most recently) lethal injection. The Eighth Amendment to the Constitution prohibits the “infliction of cruel and unusual punishments.” Who is to say exactly what constitutes such punishments?
The Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex was selected in 1993 by the U.S. Department of Justice as the site of the first and only Federal Death Row for federal capital felons. Timothy James McVeigh was the first one to be executed there in 2001 for killing 168 people in a federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995. The number of inmates on federal death row continues to grow, with 46 currently on Terre Haute’s federal death row.
A total of 16 federal death row inmates have been executed via lethal injections since 2001, which includes 13 executions (12 males and 1 female) between July 2020 and January 2021.
As a sociologist, this writer’s belief is that at some point in time, the Supreme Court of the United States will abolish capital punishment entirely, ruling it to be a form of cruel and unusual punishment. Time will tell. Until then, the debate for and against the death penalty will continue. Form your own opinion.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
What’s next in Trumptown?
In 1978, Jim Jones had his followers drink the poison Kool-Aid in Guyana; 917 people were murdered. In 2020, Trump fed his followers the big election lie. Three people died and the Capitol was trashed.
Millions of people still believe the Big Lie. This can only get worse as Trump hammers the lie. Will the United States become a super “Jonestown” aka Trumptown? As it evicts Liz Cheney, what worse things can happen in Trumptown?
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
