Mail-in voting an essential process
This letter is in regards to the upcoming Indiana primary and the national election in November.
We are urging the State of Indiana and Vigo County to allow absentee voting to all citizens that can legally vote in Indiana. Several states already allow absentee ballots with little, if no, evidence of voter fraud. With the coronavirus not likely to be completely gone by November, it is imperative that every citizen be able to (safely) vote, which is a right given by our Constitution. The debacle that occurred in Wisconsin should not be allowed to happen again. Unfortunately, partisan politics were plainly to blame. This was so wrong.
Also at issue is the voter suppression that has become commonplace in many states. I hope that Indiana will not fall into this despicable practice. All citizens have a right to vote and it should not be made difficult for voters to take part in this right to vote. African Americans, Latinos and Native Americans are often targets for suppression. All of us should have ample access to vote in the respective city, county, state and federal elections.
Hopefully our federal government will include financial aid to states in their next stimulus package to provide alternative voting options such as easy absentee ballots, extended early voting sites and ample voting sites so that all citizens can vote under the cloud of this coronavirus. We are a great country of immigrants (all of us) and no one group or groups should be disenfranchised when it comes to voting — our most precious voice in “a government of the people, by the people and for the people.”
We pray that our state and our country can rise up to this moral responsibility.
— Paul and Barb Reising, Terre Haute
Effner has qualities to be a good judge
Qualities valued in our judiciary include strong character, honesty, integrity, hard work, substantive knowledge of the law, a humble yet firm belief in oneself and respect for others.
We as lawyers refer to what we do as “practicing law” (in my opinion) because it is only through years of hard work and dedication to the profession that one gains, and continues to gain, knowledge and an ever-increasing respect for the profession.
Matt Effner has all of the qualities valued among our judiciary. He has 23 years of experience practicing law. Matt Effner has extensive experience in the very court for which he seeks election. He has demonstrated leadership within the local bar association and within the Division 5 practicing bar, particularly with respect to its drug court.
Matt Effner’s experience, knowledge, temperament and work ethic set him apart and he will have my vote for the Judge in Vigo County Superior Court, Division 5.
— Jeff Lind, Terre Haute attorney (31 years in practice)
