Hard times ahead for pro baseball
Owners of these major league sports franchises, especially MLB, as well as their governing commissioners, along with these collegiate sports schools had better begin getting a grip on reality.
MLB brass may play a truncated season of 100 or fewer games beginning in July with games to be played in empty stadiums. With empty stadiums, and no revenue streams forthcoming, how will these astronomically salaried ballplayers be paid?
A proposal has been founded in the fact the American and National League will be divided into three divisions on a regional basis. Commercial networks have a distaste for baseball, leaving Fox and ESPN.
Are their corporate masters willing to pay MLB for broadcast rights involving games in empty stadiums?
Don’t hold your breath.
The reality is that MLB will contract by two, perhaps three already weak franchises by January 2022. Two things: medical experts are forecasting a virulent return of the virus this fall and winter. Economists predict Depression-era unemployment of nothing less than 25%, upward perhaps to 40%. In this context, everyone is, and will continue to be, scared out of their minds under the umbrella of social distancing.
Consumer confidence will continue to plummet. Millions of Americans, out of jobs and money, evicted or under the threat of eviction from their homes, apartments, or condominiums will care little, if any, about paying to watch overpaid ballplayers or (20) year-old collegiates play their little games.
In addition to tremendously high salaries for their players, these franchises have other herculean costs which include, but are not limited to: stadium amortization, maintenance, security, liability and property insurance, and taxes.
Moreover, additional operating costs include salaries for the following: general management, administrative staff, player development, a host of presidents and vice presidents of various of corporate operations, player development directors.
As it is for Major League Baseball, the same strictures will apply to the NFL, NBA, NHL, collegiate football and basketball. Insofar as the 2020 sports season is concerned, it’s lost. The 2021 season more than likely will go the same way.
If America is lucky in the meantime, whereby it hasn’t defaulted on its national debt and remains a national sovereign entity, some semblance of normalcy just might return to this nation’s sports world by the beginning of 2022.
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
Appreciation for great support
To the citizens of Terre Haute and all surrounding communities:
We would like to thank a few, some of which were already mentioned and some that may have been left out of a letter/article previously submitted to the Tribune-Star:
• Terre Haute Fire Department and all leadership involved, including Glen Hall and everything he has done and Jeff Fisher for his assistance as well.
• Local Jeep Club for pausing/stopping traffic at nearly all traffic lights and intersections.
• Several surrounding fire departments for assisting not only with the procession but also with local fire departments while they were away from their stations.
• Local and surrounding news and broadcasting stations.
• All of those who met at Union Hospital and in their homes to pray.
• Zacariah, the boy with Running for Heroes, who ran the mile in John’s honor.
• Gov. Holcomb for his tribute.
• All medical personnel, including but not limited to: doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and any and every one that assisted with our Hero.
— The family of John Andrew Schoffstall, West Terre Haute
Don’t be fooled by Trump actions
In the early days of TV, there was a game show, hosted by Groucho Marx, called “You Bet Your Life.” Now Trump and his Trumpicans want us to literally bet our lives, to help him restore the economy he lost, by his failure to act, after he’d been warned, as far back as 2018, that this COVID-19 was coming.
They want us to risk catching this deadly virus, by lifting the social-distancing program, when there’s been no testing, no vaccine or data to show we’re safe from this deadly virus. It is not just going to go away when summer comes.
Trump knows that if the economy is down, and the unemployment numbers are up, it will hurt his chances of re-election. That’s why he’s downplayed this coronavirus from day one. They want us to expose ourselves, and if we catch the virus and die, “That’s just the cost of doing business.”
Don’t be fooled by the Trumpicans protesting/demonstrating, carrying signs reading “We need to feed our family.” They’re being paid by the same people who created and funded the anti-Obama Tea Party. What does holding up large letters saying “Unity Trump 2020” have to do with feeding their family? It’s a re-election stunt.
On another subject, if you receive your stimulus money by check (If you’re not a Trumpican, you might not get any stimulus) you’ll see Trump’s name on your check.
Don’t be fooled, by this. He had nothing to do with crafting or passing the stimulus bill. He just signed his name, making it law.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
