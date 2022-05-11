A better choice for alcoholics
There are different degrees and type of alcoholics. On occasion, some of these alcoholics end up having surgery, either from alcohol-related accidents or the deleterious effects of alcohol on the body.
If their stay in the hospital is more than a few hours, then in some the withdrawal effects which can be life-threatening. Delerium tremens may occur.
The problem, to me, seems that the standard of care to treat Delirium tremens is a bit too scientific, which can add both additional costs, discomfort and even potential harm to the patient.
So here is the standard of care to treat Delerium tremens as outlined in the current online Merck Manual of Diagnosis and Therapy, “Severe drug-resistant DT can be treated with a continuous infusion of lorazepam, diazepam, midazolam, or propofol, usually with concomitant mechanical ventilation.”
This standard of care has been going on for decades, so what really is wrong with it? Nothing, that is if the patient cannot take anything by mouth or nasogastric tube.
The problem with the above drugs is that they do not directly address the alcohol withdrawal as well as an alcoholic beverage. So they need to give powerful enough anti-seizure doses of medication that requires mechanical ventilation, which of course first means intubation.
So picture yourself as an alcoholic patient. The surgery went well, but the doctor wants to keep you there until the next afternoon. Well, you start to have the DTs about 8 hours in. Instead of the nurse getting you an occasional beer until the next afternoon, you’re rolled into the ICU.
There you undergo intubation, which is uncomfortable, expensive and entails various risks in and of itself. After that, your body not only has to recover from the surgery, but your stay is extended for a few days until the DTs clear. So what else are you doing? Nothing, but getting weaker and weaker because you’re stuck in bed. You are also at increased risk because the IVs promote blood vessel inflammation and clot related strokes and of course infections.
So, for crying out loud, the medical/nursing profession should amend the standard of care by talking to them before the surgery, “Say, if you’re an alcoholic, and I cannot tell by just looking at you, if you start to go into withdrawal, would you like a beer, or would you prefer …”
— Richard Blythe, Terre Haute
America now is a nightmare
I am convinced that the United States is the most disgusting country in the world from top to bottom and left to right and is the most racist country in the world from top to bottom and left to right.
You have nine unelected justices wanting to take a woman’s right to choose away. You have far-right politicians not only wanting to make health care decisions for you and your family, but also making the determination as to who can, and cannot, play men’s and women’s sports.
I hate the United States. It is nothing but a racist, imperialist and misogynistic nightmare for people like me. The politicians and justices on the Supreme Court of the United States only serve the wealthy few and big corporations. They do not care about the rest of us.
— Brandon Harris, Boonville
