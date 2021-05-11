Ominous cloud over wetlands
After reading Mark Bennett’s column “Fairbanks could rise to the top” in the April 10-11 edition of this paper, I had a few previous news items come to mind. Each of them were related to the environment. The Wabashiki wetlands conservatory across from Fairbanks. Discussions of linking downtown Terre Haute back to the river and across the now courthouse grounds. Emerging discussions of bringing more attention to the benefits and beauty of the Wabash environmentally and scenically. Contemplation of extended bike paths along the river. The possibilities are limited only by the imagination and vision involved.
However, there is an ominous cloud of threat that lingers over the valley and beyond. Politics and greed. Developers as well as corporations with deep pockets and wielding political influence could drastically affect the decision making as well as the outcomes of any of the above projects and others like them. Take for example the recent legislative attempts in Indianapolis to change our laws to take way obligation and responsibility from persons and or corporations if their behaviors or practices resulted in damage to wetlands. But for some chance and perhaps the initiative of a local state representative, the bill was temporarily set aside. I emphasize temporarily.
For one reason we have no idea who is lobbying behind the scenes for this law change. Is there anybody who stands to benefit from the change? And if so, how? Why now? Where are the citizens who camp, fish, hike, ride bikes, etc.? Why is there no alarm sounded?
I may be mistaken, but it seems like a year or two ago there had been at least one article in the news about a waste retention pond on the grounds of the Duke Energy site on or near the river. I thought it had said the pond was not lined and that waste was seeping out. I recall thinking how scary that was since not long before that there was a catastrophe in Virginia when a wall of a similar holding pit broke, pouring waste sludge into a river and causing an environmental disaster. Well, I have no idea of the status of such a pond near our river. But just the thought sends chills up my arm.
I am an outdoors man. I love fishing, walking in our parks and taking pictures of natural beauty. The Wabashikis of our state are teeming with life in many sizes and types. The sights and sounds are healing. To lose these to some greedy developer would be a depressive shame. Terre Haute and our region are benefiting from this and will continue to benefit if the big money people are not at least challenged.
I cannot imagine how anyone who may have grown up outdoors could become a politician and do something so cruel as to remove protections from the very few remaining natural resources available to us and for our kids and their kids.
— John Kuchinskas, Terre Haute
To help climate, don’t waste food
Last week, Theo Mattson wrote a letter urging families to stop buying meat to save the planet from climate change. The author suggested plant-based fake meat was a better option. Choking down ultra-processed meat alternatives won’t save the planet — and it could be bad for your health.
Eliminating meat one day per week would make no meaningful difference in total emissions in the U.S. Livestock, including all the animals that are not consumed, are responsible for roughly 5% of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the EPA.
The University of Florida found families would save more emissions by adjusting their home’s thermostat or observing the speed limit to waste less gas.
Some people think the term “plant-based” means meat alternatives are healthier. This is deceptive marketing. While meat is filled with proteins and vitamins, faux meat burgers are ultra-processed and filled with questionable additives.
The USDA notes that 30-40% of food is wasted. To help the environment, eat what you want — just make sure not to waste it.
— Will Coggin, Managing Director, Center for Consumer Freedom
Kind gesture from stranger
After shopping at Walmart-East, I was checking out and when my purchases were totaled, I realized I had not brought enough cash. I said to the checkout man, “I will have to put some things back.” I had not brought a credit card. I was really embarrassed.
The nice man behind me said “give me your money and I will pick up the difference.” I did that, thanked him so much and said, “Our God will bless you.”
Being embarrassed, I left quickly. Later, I got to thinking, “I did not even get his name.”
That happened Thursday, April 15, 2021.
If you read this, kind sir, contact me and I will reimburse you — thank you so much for your kindness.
— Goldie Hicks, Brazil
Get vaccinated, bring back normal
Come on people — it’s free, it doesn’t hurt and it might just save your life.
Hopefully you use your seat belt, you wear a life preserver when you go fishing, and you would want an auxiliary chute if you went sky-diving.
Getting a vaccination is no different — you want to up your odds of surviving whatever life throws at you.
Help us all get back to normal.
— Judi Triplett, Farmersburg
