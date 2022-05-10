Resources can help energy bills
Hoosiers are paying more at the grocery and gas pump and may be noticing higher electric bills as well. We want to share background on what’s driving Duke Energy electricity costs and what we’re doing to help.
Since mid-2021, costs for coal and gas to produce the energy that powers Indiana homes, businesses and assembly lines have increased significantly. Fuel accounts for a significant portion of our electric costs, averaging as much as 30% of a total bill.
That’s why when there are volatile energy markets, it can have a big impact.
In fact, Duke Energy Indiana is seeing the highest sustained prices for fuel that we have witnessed in a decade. Global demand and tight fuel supplies as well as labor shortages at coal mines and railroads are affecting the cost of the power we produce as well as what we purchase in the energy markets.
We also have been working to overcome supply chain challenges to ensure we have sufficient supplies of fuel available for summer and winter — the times of highest electric demand.
These are not permanent rate increases. Fuel costs rise and fall, and we pass those costs to our customers with no markup, so customers pay what we pay. Our priority is to purchase fuel at the best possible price, through steps such as long-term contracts and using a diversity of suppliers.
To lessen the impact on customer bills, we are spreading recovery of some of these fuel costs over a longer period to reduce the rate impact.
Unfortunately, as we approach the summer, the bill impact will continue to increase, and we expect that to continue throughout the year. If you are struggling financially to pay your electric bill, contact us at 800-521-2232. We can discuss payment plans and resources for help.
We also recommend tools such as High Bill Alerts and Budget Billing that can help customers to manage their bills. Financial assistance also is available through our Share the Light program, where eligible customers can receive up to $300 in energy bill assistance. You can find more information on these programs at Lower My Bill ToolKit/Home/Duke Energy (duke-energy.com).
We have found that many of our customers are missing out on state and federal assistance programs for which they are eligible. To learn more, visit Indiana Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program | Benefits.gov.
We know that higher electric bills can be a hardship for many, and we want to connect customers to resources for help.
— Stan Pinegar, President, Duke Energy Indiana
Action needed to feed hungry kids
Without swift action from Congress, children in Indiana are at risk of losing access to meals this summer and many more next school year.
That’s because critical child nutrition waivers will soon expire and so far, Congress has failed to authorize USDA to extend them.
These waivers are an important tool that allow schools and community organizations to serve meals in ways that work best for their communities while they grapple with ongoing pandemic-related challenges like supply-chain disruptions, rising food prices and staffing shortages.
But in a few months, meal programs will once again be turned on their heads, forced to transform how they operate; many won’t be able to operate at all.
Without flexibility from the waivers, many schools will be unable to open summer meal sites. Children in rural communities will be at particular risk when meal providers will no longer be allowed to meet kids where they are by reimagining traditional summer meal service.
School food budgets, already taking a hit from rising food costs, will go deeper into the red because of decreased reimbursements. Schools will also face financial penalties for not meeting federal nutrition requirements if certain products aren’t available due to supply chain disruptions.
Congress and the White House must work together to fix this. Senators Braun and Young, please don’t pull the rug out from under schools working to feed kids. Doing so would fail the 1 in 6 kids facing hunger in Indiana.
— Tarrah Westercamp, No Kid Hungry Indiana
Greenwood
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.