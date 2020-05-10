Don’t use ER if it’s not necessary
Since the pandemic we have seen a lower number of individuals going to the emergency room. Multiple nurses have been sent home due to hospitals having low census during this time.
This is a time where we can really think about what is and is not considered an emergency. Doctors and nurses have a heavy caseload already. When individuals go to the ER for minor issues it makes the wait time go up for individuals who have an actual emergency and takes the doctors’ and nurses’ attention away from a true emergency.
I myself have had a longer wait time for an emergency due to individuals going to the ER over minor issues. If you would not go to the ER over the issue when there is a national pandemic, then it is probably not an emergency. By thinking more thoroughly about if the situation is actually an emergency, and waiting if it is not, we allow the doctors and nurses to have more time with the patients that need it the most.
I urge all individuals to think about the difference we can make together by saving the ER for true emergencies only. I know some individuals have to utilize the ER due to lack of insurance. However, if you have insurance and the means I urge you to use your primary care office.
— Megan Easter, Linton
In a crisis, the future is now
Sen. Majority Leader McConnell says states should go bankrupt because we can’t borrow money “from future generations” to help states pay the costs of COVID-19.
Future generations. Think about them:
How many of our kids would grow up grateful that their states slashed school funding and put them in extra-large classes, maybe without art, music and many high school electives? (How many of their future employers would be glad we let the schools go downhill?) How many people who are 1 or 2 years old today would grow up grateful that their state couldn’t afford a mass vaccination program to catch up on the vaccines toddlers are missing right now, and so there was a big epidemic of measles or rubella in a few years? How many would grow up grateful that state and city bankruptcies wiped out their grandfather’s teacher’s pension and eliminated the state and municipal bonds in their grandmother’s retirement savings, so that the grandparents they knew were poor and worried? How many people born 20 years from now would be glad their parents grew up malnourished because Sen. McConnell was afraid to borrow money for nutrition programs? How many people who are adults today will be grateful if the states can’t afford to take care of infrastructure and industry declines as a consequence?
And in every case, how many of those people would be grateful that in order to avoid more borrowing, the federal government let the economy collapse so much that the smaller debt was harder to pay off than the bigger debt would have been if we’d saved the economy?
Not many. For that matter, we’re not just borrowing from hypothetical people in the future. I’m just 46. I’ve got another 20 or 25 years to work, and a lot longer than that to pay taxes, and I’d be willing to pay quite a bit more over the years if it lets us stop the novel coronavirus from causing the Second Great Depression.
— Samuel J. Martland, Terre Haute
It’s freedom vs. socialism
This is just my thoughts on the direction America is headed.
First: I do believe there are powers (men and movements) who would love to see America fall to socialism or communism.
Second: I do believe this is biblical in preparing for what is to follow as described in Bible prophecy. None of us can give an accurate ABC of events to follow, but it only takes a common sense knowledge of scripture to realize, it is coming.
Third: I hope this will be a wake-up call for America to repentance and maybe just one last great awakening for us to experience.
If you saw earlier my letter on the beginning of the Declaration of Independence, you will know a little of my motivation for posting this (both personal and biblical).
America is the first and only country to establish absolutely, by constitutional law, personal freedom, within the law, to every American, black or white; young or old, rich or poor, etc.
What freedom provides in a nutshell:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their Safety and Happiness.”
This has always been the American way. However, since my childhood (I just turned 75), this life, liberty and pursuit of happiness has almost totally changed in original intent to establish a very dependent society; Let me explain my thoughts.
1. Equality vs. excellence: Every American is equal and should have every opportunity to pursue excellence. Excellence is not an innate trait but an accrued asset. For instance, a trophy to the winner or winners used to mean that team excelled in their endeavor. Today, they don’t want the losing team to have bad feelings about themselves, therefore give them all a trophy. My question is, where is the motivation for excellence? Also, in job excellence. I am for equal pay for equal work, but not equal pay if that work is lacking.
2. Handout vs. hardship: The last 50 years has become a give-me mentality. Now, don’t get me wrong. I am for helping the true needy and those with personal setbacks not of their own making. Churches and true Christians look for opportunities to help these people. In short, we have created a “me mentality generation” who expects the government or social systems to constantly bail them out. College kids are now dependent on loans to get their education instead of working 40 to 60 hours a week like some did in our day, also being married with a family to support. Our welfare system has so engrossed families in that system so there is no motivation or pride to supply their own needs.
3. Pleasure vs. pursuit: The Bill of Rights affords us the right to pursue whatever tickles our fancy, but does not and cannot guarantee that all will receive in an equal share.
All this being said, I believe there are powers trying to take us into total socialism that will be devastating to freedom-loving American;
My recommendation: Put your faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ. There is no fear in trusting God and his word.
— Joe Asbury, Hymera
The ocean gives, us our oxygen
In reality, there is only one global ocean that covers 70% of planet Earth. Most of Earth’s atmospheric oxygen that we depend on for our survival comes from the ocean, not the trees. Trees come in second place for producing oxygen.
The next time you breathe in oxygen, be sure to thank our global ocean as well as our planet’s trees.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
