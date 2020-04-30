Concerned about food preparations
In the time of this COVID mess, and the Terre Haute and area business are urging carryout orders for food from the local restaurants, that is a great idea. But how do we know the people who are preparing the food are using safe methods and are in fact wearing mask and gloves?
Many of the people who would like to be able to use the convenience and afraid to because they are at high risk and if you don’t know what safety precautions are used in the preparation of the food, you cannot be confident in eating the food.
So, restaurants, please let us know who is actually practicing safe prep methods so we can make positive choices.
Thank you and I hope everyone stays safe and stays healthy.
— Vicki R. Rainbolt, Brazil
Time to switch to healthy foods
Massive slaughterhouse closures are driving U.S. consumers to plant-based meat products, as sick workers pay the price.
Tyson Foods, JBS USA, and Smithfield Foods, the largest meat processors, have closed 17 plants, devastating rural communities and threatening the nation’s meat supply. Production is already down by 25 percent.
In reaction, U.S. sales of plant-based meats surged by 265 percent, according to consumer data group Nielsen. Shares of Beyond Meat, a prominent plant-based meat brand, rallied by 60 percent.
A Washington Post investigation found that coronavirus outbreaks in more than 48 U.S. meat packing plants have sickened at least 3,300 workers and killed 17. The companies failed to provide adequate protective gear to the workers and forced some with COVID symptoms to keep working. USA Today reports that more than 150 of U.S.’s largest plants operate in counties with the highest rate of coronavirus infection.
In addition to the generally accepted consumer health argument for avoiding animal food products, the pandemic has now added the worker health element. Production of plant-based meats requires much less labor and allows for ample physical distancing.
We can all support the switch to healthy food on our next visit to our supermarket.
— Theo Mattson, Terre Haute
Festival in China cruel to animals
Please google “Yulin, China” and see how these animals live and what they eat at the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China.
They cook these poor, helpless dogs alive in scalding hot water, but before they do so, they torture these poor helpless animals. They say, “It tenderizes the meat.” What a barbaric thing for people to do.
If only I were president, I would not tolerate any foreign nationals from such a country that allows such barbaric acts. Please, America, take a stand to stop this cruelty.
— Elizabeth Maguire, Terre Haute
