Where’s support of public schools?
Amazingly, our local state level politicians rant and rave about how much they support education. I often receive flyers in the mail from from my state senator and state representatives about how they voted to support education. This led me on a fact-finding mission to see just how much “our” politicians support education.
In 2019, the Indiana Legislature gave a 10% increase in funding to charter schools, a 9% increase in funding for vouchers and a whopping 2% increase for public schools. Now I get it. They do support education, just not public education.
Do our state level politicians really think this is supporting public education in our area? Because of this lack of support for public education, there were 14 referenda in the 2020 Indiana elections — including one that passed in Vigo County. (Did I mention the state of Indiana has a $2.3 billion cash reserve?)
Now, the politicians have snuck Amendment No. 6 into House Bill 1065 — which may require public school referenda dollars to be shared with charter schools. Are you kidding me? Aren’t we already funding charter schools and vouchers enough?
To my knowledge, of the state level politicians that represent our area — most if not all of their children either attend or attended public schools. So I ask, why is it OK for their children to attend public schools — but it is not OK for them to support public schools?
— Kyle Kraemer, Terre Haute
Bright lights a safety hazard
Is it just me and my old eyes or does it seem like most pickup trucks and many cars have six to eight bright headlights these days?
Hey people, the lights below your front bumper are supposed to be fog lights that light up the road without reflecting off the water droplets — i.e. fog, in the air. Not to blind people coming at you. You use them when it’s foggy. And if you have to use every light on the front of your truck or car at least get them aimed properly so they aren’t glaring into the eyes of oncoming traffic. A little down and to the right please. Mechanics actually have scientific methods of doing this.
And another thing, it seems to me that a lot of people use the center line as a guide for their left front wheel. I mean, actually driving on it and in many cases over it. Even if no one is approaching you, that’s a very dangerous habit to get into.
Should we outlaw cars because we kill so many people with them on a daily basis?
— Melody and Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
