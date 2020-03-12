Vigo sex ed must be better
I am a parent of a child in the Vigo County public schools, and I am gravely concerned that the Crisis Pregnancy Center’s abstinence-only sex-education program currently administered in our schools is unable to provide all our children with medically accurate and up to date information on this vital area of human development.
The sex education taught in middle and high schools must be grounded in empirical reality and the latest science rather than a sectarian, faith-based ideology invested in promoting a fundamentalist Christian worldview that rejects science while maliciously excluding and marginalizing some of the most vulnerable students in the school system.
We must have a comprehensive sex-education program that is inclusive of LGBTQ students, students with disabilities, and survivors of sexual abuse. We also must have a sex-education program that is taught by teachers or instructors with relevant health expertise and real teaching credentials.
We must have a program that is able to intelligently and honestly address explicit sexual content readily available to anyone with internet access.
And finally, this vital component of our children’s public school education must be chosen and evaluated in an open process like other curricula in our schools. As demonstrated by the rapid spread of the new coronavirus throughout the United States, public health issues of great concern must be addressed openly and effectively by experts grounded in medical science — rather than secretive purveyors of snake oil and conspiracy theories.
— Brendan Corcoran, Terre Haute
Letter citation is biased, misguided
Letter writer Jill Garland on Sunday cited her opposition to Eileen Downing’s using the American College of Pediatricians for basis of elevating the “Sexual Risk Avoidance Education” in Vigo County schools, by citing a left-wing and debunked organization like the Southern Poverty Law Center, which has identified a host of organizations, including the Catholic Church, as hate groups.
Essentially, any organization that disagrees with the far left tenets of the SPLC is labeled a hate group.
The SPLC is a joke. Any one citing that as a legitimate source of information is biased, and misguided at best.
— Dominick DaCosta, Terre Haute
Solutions based on good science
With regard to the Pence coronavirus emergency response team praying at the White House for a solution, it is worth noting:
The French Lady of Lourdes Shrine where the sick bathe, in hopes of healing, has been temporarily closed, out of “concern ... for the health and safety of the pilgrims and the shrine’s working community. As a precaution the pools have been closed until further notice.”
This speaks volumes about what really works. Praying away the coronavirus is like trying to pray away bad breath. You get better results by brushing your teeth and cleaning your tongue.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
