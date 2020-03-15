Using brick to build is a wise choice
Today, the multitude of materials to choose from while building, remodeling or expanding structures makes the process of construction planning somewhat overwhelming.
However, for many, brick is the obvious and leading option for construction projects. But why? Here in Indiana, we have four brick manufactures helping to create some of North America’s most refined buildings, roads and many of the world’s immaculate pieces of architecture. Our state capital pays homage to our rich history and racing heritage at the Brickyard 400 every year and many of the Midwest’s universities are lined with brick that has been made in our home state.
As spring approaches and the construction projects are underway, it’s imperative to share with the community why brick is such a leading commodity, not only for west-central Indiana, but for the entirety of the state.
Apart from its aesthetic and classic beauty, brick possesses many functional assets including its superiority in both safety and security. Not only can it withstand strong winds, storms and debris, brick is known for its fire protectant qualities. Clay, the main component in the makeup of brick, does not melt or degrade until around 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, much hotter than normal house fires. Other materials such as vinyl and fiber cement succumb to fires much quicker and easier than brick.
Brick is also known for its longevity and lifespan, making the return on investment for brick incomparable to other products. According to a study conducted for the Brick Industry Association, brick is actually half the cost of manufactured stone and a third more than fiber cement before taking into consideration the lifetime maintenance labor and cost associated with fiber cement.
With today’s green movement being a huge topic of concern and conversation, using brick in construction supports a sustainable practice as it’s made from natural materials and some of the most abundant resources on earth. Brick is also 100% recyclable.
Many times, refurbished buildings utilize brick for other projects. Building code even allow brick to be reused on the exteriors of other buildings, adding an extra layer of sustainability and history to curb appeal.
By choosing brick, you are choosing life and longevity, history and Indiana patriotism. You are choosing protection and security, affordability, feasibility and sustainability. You are choosing timeless beauty. Choose brick.
— Chris Egge, Brampton Brick
Farmersburg
