Unwise to sneer at climate science
I thank Mr. Tom Tucker for supporting my warnings to the younger generations about global warming. He clearly demonstrated why they cannot count on “grownups” to look out for their future.
Tucker sneered at poor misguided Greta Thunberg, suckered by the hundreds of atmospheric scientists at NOAA, NASA, the British Meteorological Office, the European Union Climate Change Program, the Japanese Meteorological Agency, other members of the World Meteorology Organization, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. This ragtag collection informs Thunberg’s efforts to prevent the world her generation inherited from being roasted.
Against this, Tucker offers the unassailable authority of a TV weather personality “legendary” for cherry-picking data to deny global warming. Really?
Mr. Tucker provided a fine example of cherry-picking by parroting misinformation from Rupert Murdoch’s news empire, misinformation so bad that Murdoch’s own son called him to task.
The Australian fires are not important because of the area burned, or the sources of ignition. They are important because of the rotten cherry that would have spoiled Tucker’s sundae: The ferocity of the fires. Vegetation was so dry that the landing lights on a firefighting helicopter were enough to start the conflagration that threatened Australia’s capital. Wetlands that had never burned before dried up and burned.
Dramatic evidence of the unprecedented nature of the Australian fires is provided by a stand of 200 Wollemia nobilis pine trees. These are the last survivors of a species abundant from the age of dinosaurs until 40 million years ago, but believed long extinct until these few were discovered in 1994. They had been safe from fire for millennia in a deep, damp, inaccessible canyon. But in 2019, they were tinder-dry. A major effort including irrigation and fire retardant drops was mounted to save these trees. Two burned and the rest were singed, but survived.
New South Wales’ environment minister Matt Kean said, “We’ll always have bush fires in this country. There’s no doubt about that. But there’s no doubt also that the severity of this year’s bush fires is not like anything we’ve ever seen. And that’s due to climate change.”
Coal is history simply because gas, wind and solar are now cheaper. But because the Carbon Cartel viciously defended obsolete coal and oil technology, we passed up the chance to manufacture wind turbines and solar panels here. Those jobs went to Germany and China. Wasn’t that smart?
— George Bakken, Terre Haute
