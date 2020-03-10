Taking a stand against bullying
In schools across the state and the country there is an epidemic that destroys a child’s confidence, motivation and emotional well-being, but it isn’t being addressed nearly as much as it should.
Bullying is, by definition, someone seeking to harm, intimidate or coerce someone else that is thought of to be vulnerable. As a person who had to suffer through years of bullying during school, the definition doesn’t even go far enough to say how bad it can get.
Bullying, as said before, is an epidemic that sweeps through schools and leaves all the victims gasping for air. Schools in the nation have taken steps to try and reduce bullying but it has only seemed to increase and there was countless times during high school where I would see people being picked on in the hallway while a teacher standing near it didn’t do anything.
The common argument that many faculty will use is that it is hard to identify when it is bullying or just simply teasing. The response I have to this argument is that it is clear to see when it is more than just simple teasing. The difference is night and day in terms of the reaction of the person who is getting picked on. If the person looks like they are going along with the joke, then it is teasing, but if it looks like they are uncomfortable, scared or a similar reaction it is more than likely bullying, and you need to leap into action.
It will take more than some videos telling people to stop bullying and it will take more than a couple pep rallies or public speakers to stop this epidemic from ruining more lives. It takes teachers and students alike who can recognize the differences and the signs of bullying and it takes people to take initiative to stop it.
Most importantly, it takes a united voice to speak out against bullying and properly explain ways to spot bullying. Sites like www.stopbullying.gov and www.violencepreventionworks.org offer anti-bullying courses that can train you to take action.
We, as a nation, can take a united stand against bullying and for the future generation and the current one in school, we need to fight to end bullying.
— Jaelen Hounsell, Greencastle
Seeking support for WW II vets
Mental Health America of West Central Indiana, Inc. is partnered with Terre Haute North Vigo High School Air Force Junior ROTC in hosting this year’s Bataan Memorial Death March Run/Hike. This event will benefit the veterans of Liberty Village served by Mental Health America of West Central Indiana. This year’s event is scheduled for April 18, 2020, starting at 7 a.m. and will be held at Liberty Village, located at 2800 Elm St., Terre Haute.
This memorial march is held every year to bring awareness to World War II veterans that were forced to walk over 60 miles as prisoners of war. Many lives were lost as thousands of American soldiers were abused, mistreated, and starved to death while in the heat with no water. The Wabash Valley Bataan Memorial Death March Run/Hike is a chance to show support by marching 14 miles in order to raise awareness and support to our heroic soldiers.
We are asking for your support to honor our troops who live in permanent supportive housing. Any amount of donations impacts veterans that are currently experiencing homelessness or are formally homeless. If you are interested in being a sponsor for our memorial march, please see the included document of levels of sponsorship, and return the form and your gift to provide support services and address needs of our veterans to Mental Health America of West Central Indiana — attention Jessica Brown.
To find out more, please contact Jessica Brown, Director of Development for Mental Health America of West Central Indiana at jbrown@mhawci.
Thank you for your support,
— Jessica Brown, Director of Development
Mental Health of America of West Central Indiana
ISU AD should be dismissed
Indiana State University is an excellent university and institution of higher learning. However, the director of athletics, Sherard Clinkscales, has bred a feeling of mediocrity within the men’s and women’s basketball programs.
The student-athletes in these programs deserve better. For years, Clinkscales has ignored the fact that these basketball programs have failed to measure up compared to other schools within the Missouri Valley Conference. Clinkscales has accepted complacency within these programs and ISU should move on from his misguided leadership.
He must be dismissed ASAP so the university can move forward to find a replacement.
— Frank Durniat, Terre Haute
