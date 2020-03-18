Staying healthy in troubled times
School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding ... we live in a new coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: Apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don’t touch your face.
But, there’s more.
Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20 percent of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It’s because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries.
Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same:
• Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens.
• Refrain from dairy, fatty animal products, and sugar-laden foods
• Maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes
• Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep.
Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?
— Theo Mattson, Terre Haute
Poor leadership fuels this crisis
The evening news reported the stock market lost 2,997 points, the largest single-day loss ever.
The economy is coming to a screeching halt, which will result in the loss of millions of jobs. Thank you, Mr. Trump, for your lack of leadership.
A perfect example is Vigo County is reporting no cases of COVID-19, but there is no testing unless a person is admitted to a hospital. Therefore, no one, especially the medical community, knows how to respond to the epidemic we are facing and keep us safe.
— James Meier, Terre Haute
How about art to absorb ugliness?
Concerning your dilemma about a surface parking lot at Seventh and Wabash, as it is sitting on the “Arts Corridor,” has anyone considered the school administration building parking lot adorned with objet d’art structures and landscaping to absorb some of the ugliness of just “sleeping” cars?
It is unlikely this empty space will ever be developed, as downtown Terre Haute is no longer the shopping center of the Wabash Valley.
— Ralph Allen, Marshall, Ill.
