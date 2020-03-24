Stark contrast of leadership
My wife and I watched two national coronavirus updates over the last couple of days. The first one was the news conference from Donald Trump and health officials, and then came the second news conference the next day with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — it was the difference between night and day, between crass indifference and genuine humanity.
At the risk of those who will write editorial responses using the same hateful language level as Donald Trump, we are compelled to share our thoughts on the differences between two leaders in our nation, Donald Trump and Andrew Cuomo.
At the first White House news conference, one reporter, Peter Alexander from NBC News, asked Donald Trump the following question: “What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?” Both my wife and I were hoping for some kind of assurance, some kind of caring message which would help Americans face the current crisis ... and hope for the future, an individual message to each American that our president cared.
But instead, his face turned red, he blew his stack, and he said these exact words to Mr. Alexander: “I say that you are a terrible reporter, that’s what I say ... that’s a very nasty question, a very bad signal that you are putting out to the American people.” Then he continued his usual rant with other words discrediting the media and bragging about what “he has done.” Did you ever notice that he makes sure he criticizes some person or another country just about every time he appears on TV, calling them names using his usual third grade vocabulary level?
Folks, we should expect and deserve more from Donald Trump who (ignorantly) said awhile back that “people are dying who have never died before.” Sad.
Then the next day we watched the news conference from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — what a contrast in leadership and compassion. Gov. Cuomo pleaded with Americans to “practice kindness, compassion, gentility and patience ... to rely on our better selves” as he shared in detail what New York State was doing to combat the virus, since the federal government failed to step up months ago. Gov. Cuomo spoke from his heart, not his pocketbook.
Why is it we don’t hear genuine caring expressions of compassion from Donald Trump? He lacks basic humanity. Why did he say a couple of years ago that he never asks for forgiveness because he never makes mistakes? Sadly, he shows his egotism and caustic attitude virtually every time he appears in the media. If you listen carefully, it is never about what “our administration” is doing (working with others), it is what “I am doing” (as if he alone makes everything happen). He is unable to see beyond his own self-interest.
Last week Bonnie Lawler wrote a letter in which she wished for a president “who is a wholesome role model for our children ... whose lies don’t number in the thousands, who doesn’t mock the disabled and vindictively bully those who are out of his or her favor.”
Again, sad.
So, come November, we can restore the kind of leadership our people deserve, restore a kind and more gentle nation, with compassion for all races, creeds, and nationalities. We can make it happen. We must make it happen. We will make it happen, in the voting booth.
— Ron Martin, Terre Haute
Sharing rather than shaming
On the morning of March 24, I watched the first 15 minutes of CBS Morning News. Reacting to videos of various well-known individuals across the globe heatedly ordering people to go home, Gayle King said, “You almost have to shame people.”
May I please suggest instead of doing the easy thing (shaming), we rise to the occasion and do the more difficult thing — do unto others as we would have others do unto us.
My plea is neither religious nor political. It is humanitarian and is intended to inspire thinking before acting, behaving calmly instead of in panic.
When we share resources, we stand a better chance of preserving our standards of living and our emotional well-being.
Thank you all very kindly for your efforts.
— Barbara Clauss, Terre Haute
Words reveal inner character
Famous lines from famous presidents:
“We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” Franklin D. Roosevelt.
“The buck stops here.” Harry S. Truman.
“Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” John F. Kennedy.
“I’m not a crook.” Richard M. Nixon.
“No, I don’t take responsibility at all.” Donald J. Trump.
I think I see a pattern here.
— George Bakken, Terre Haute
