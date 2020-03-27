Safety must come first during crisis
We are facing unprecedented and uncertain times with the COVID-19 outbreak. Have you thought about how local utilities in Indiana are dealing with this pandemic?
The vast majority of utility companies in Indiana have decided to work their employees from home, and are still able to continue the great service customers expect. However, this is not the case for some of our members of IBEW Local 1393 in Indiana. Some of these utilities in Indiana have not taken all reasonable steps to make safety of their employees and customers the paramount consideration, potentially unnecessarily exposing them to COVID-19.
Nevertheless, our members are continuing to provide services that are essential to everyone in Indiana. Regardless of whether it is water, gas, or electricity, our members continue to maintain the infrastructure that is vital for life as we know it to continue.
The management for some of these utilities need to understand that, it is impossible for our members to not have face-to-face interaction with customers while they provide continued support to the community. However, it would be in everyone’s best interest to keep that interaction to a minimum by, for example, unnecessary customer visits and delaying routine maintenance that can wait until the crisis is over.
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1393, who represent the employees at most utilities in Indiana, have expressed major concerns to some of management. These utilities need to understand that while our members stand ready to do whatever it takes to keep the lights on, the furnace running, and the water flowing, this is not a time to conduct “business as usual.” Measures must be taken to protect the employees and customers.
Our infrastructure, including power generation, electric grid, gas grid and water grid, is vitally important to all of America and Indiana, and we can maintain that infrastructure while at the same time taking the warnings that we have all been advised on seriously. While our members tirelessly work to provide normalcy during this difficult time, we ask you to think about the hazards that they are facing on daily basis as we all fight this virus together.
The next time you turn on your water, light switch or run your gas furnace, think of the commitment these members are making to provide you this service.
Those of us at IBEW Local 1393 sincerely hope this pandemic won’t claim the life of any our members or their family members as a result of the level of service provided in response to this national crisis. We believe, at this point, the government will have to step in and mandate immediate policy changes to require some of these utilities to put safety first. Please take time and thank our members of IBEW Local 1393 for the sacrifices they are continuing to make to provide these services.
— Robert C. Fox, Business Manager
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1393
Indianapolis
