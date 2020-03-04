Rural healthcare access in jeopardy
What good is insurance without doctors or hospitals? The consequences of legislative language presented, by Anthem, in the Statehouse last week would be disastrous for rural hospitals who simply can’t afford it.
Rural hospitals are closing, and closure rates are accelerating; 121 rural hospitals have closed since 2010, and in 2019, the U.S. experienced more rural hospital closures than in any other year in the past decade. Half of rural hospitals are operating at a financial loss with many at risk of closure.
The Wabash Valley is home to several Critical Access Hospitals such as Greene County General Hospital, in Linton, St. Vincent Clay Hospital, in Brazil, Sullivan County Community Hospital, in Sullivan, and Union Hospital Clinton, in Clinton. These hospitals take pride in serving their community regardless of one’s ability to pay and make up our safety net when we need medical care. Because their priority is on meeting the needs of their community they are operating with negative margins or with a very small positive margin of 1%. This is true for the majority of rural hospitals.
Studies demonstrate that when rural hospitals close, EMS travel times increase on average by 76%, mortality rates increase on average by 6%, and medical deserts form. Additionally, rural economies suffer. Rural hospitals in our region are the largest or second largest employer in their county and represent more than 20% of their local economy.
We need our legislators to help to ensure the Wabash Valley doesn’t experience what happened in Connersville a few months ago when Fayette Regional Hospital closed and with it hundreds of jobs vanished overnight. I fear this could become our reality if House Bill 1004, or any language crafted by Anthem, passes.
Additionally, rural populations as a whole are more likely to be underinsured or uninsured, be poorer than their urban counterparts, and experience more chronic disease. Rural counties in the Wabash Valley are primary care health professional shortage areas and are already lacking the services they need which already forces our seniors to travel significant distances for care, especially specialty services.
We can’t afford these closures.
Please save rural hospitals.
— Hicham Rahmouni, Richard G. Lugar Center for Rural Health
Terre Haute
Walmart grant will help 12 Points
It is with much gratitude that I write this note to Misty Secret, general manager of Walmart on Indiana 46 in Terre Haute. I want to personally thank you on behalf of the entire 12 Points Revitalization Initiative for your generosity in gifting us with a grant to use toward blight removal.
With Walmart’s generous donation, we were able to purchase tools necessary to keep the area clean — tools including trash grabbers to help with our organized community cleanups and edgers to keep the sidewalks clear of overgrown grass. With this funding, we are able to start somewhat of a tool library.
We can also use the money to contract a lawn care company for weed removal starting this spring. We are excited about the possibilities in the area and we truly appreciate your partnership in helping to improve our community.
— Jennifer Mullen-Perry, President
12 Points Revitalization Initiative, Inc., Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.