Relief needed for a troubled Hoosier industry
The following letter was sent to Indiana legislators in the past week:
Dear legislator:
Ahead of current events, the hospitality industry employed 14% of Hoosiers. Sadly, many of those workers have now been laid off. On behalf of the thousands of employees of the hospitality industry, we are asking for the following relief measures:
• Employees impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns shall be eligible for unemployment insurance, waiving the waiting period for receipt of benefits and the condition of the work-search requirement.
• Unemployment benefits paid due to the public health emergency shall not be charged to the experience rating of employers.
• Employees are eligible to take medical leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) if they are ordered or recommended to quarantine by the Department of Health or an other medical professional.
• Twelve month deferral of real and personal property taxes — interest free (beginning April 1, 2020).
• Twelve month deferral of sales, food and beverage, innkeeper taxes for hotels and restaurants — interest free (beginning immediately).
• Protections against stockpiling and price gouging.
• Electric, gas and water companies barred from disconnecting services during the public health emergency.
• Extend the validity of any current license, registration, or permit that requires in-person renewal, server permits, alcohol permits, drivers licenses (where applicable), vehicle registrations, and professional licenses.
• Immediately enact an eviction moratorium for both residences and businesses for those impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns.
• Business Interruption insurance — ensure coverage for business losses for COVID-19 government/pandemic shutdowns.
If there is a need for a special session to accomplish these issues, please call one as soon as possible.
Our workers are depending on you for your prompt action. Thank you for your time and leadership.
— Patrick Tamm, CEO/President
Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association
Trump response made this worse
The pandemic of coronavirus has been made far worse by Trump’s grossly too late response.
In so many ways our way of life and lives are at risk because there are not sufficient test kits, even though other countries and South Korea are testing 10,000 people a day. We too could have received them earlier from the WHO but the Trump administration declined, stating we would make our own, so we lost valuable time.
Here is what we should have been doing all along.
Free testing for all who request it. Make sure we have enough beds and equipment at hospitals and enough mobile units. This should have been done from the start of the epidemic. Restrictions of our travel in the U.S., not just “hot spots.” Paid leave for all workers confirmed sick from the virus. Schools who previously had lunches for children in need continued at their home, for this is sometimes their only meal.
In contrast, Joe Biden showed in his response to the virus what a real president is supposed to be like — well-informed, articulate and have an immediately doable plan in place.
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Ill.
