Phys ed important part of curriculum
I am sure that we have all seen the news media cover the problem of the increasing number of people in our country suffering from obesity. We all know that comparing statistics from 50 years ago to those of today we see a drastic change in the average weight of an American citizen. This is a problem in our society that needs to be changed, and changes are being made but in the wrong direction.
My question to our country, our government, our educational system is, if we know about the increasing obesity numbers in our country, then why do we continue to cut physical education time out of our educational curriculum? It is extremely important that children learn from a young age (K-12th grade) to know how to maintain a lifetime of wellness.
A quality physical education program does a lot more than what many realize on the surface. In some schools physical education is down to only 30 minutes of class every other day. One source (www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov) states that nearly half of administrators have reported cutting time in physical education for subjects like mathematics. In my opinion and many others in my field of study strongly believe that this is not enough time for the children to successfully learn what needs to be taught to them.
A quality PE program should teach life skills, nutrition, exercise, sports, work ethic, leadership, teamwork, and many, many more things that I could go on and on about. Teaching children how to diet and exercise from a young age can prevent the chance of them being obese later in life.
I know that the rebuttal argument includes things like students can participate in sports outside of class and students should focus more on their core subject to prepare them for jobs or college. However, it is proven that physical education can actually stimulate the brain for children to do better in other subjects, as well as help with stress, anxiety, and overall mental health.
Also, if kids never learn how to play sports in school, how are they supposed to learn fundamental skills to succeed in athletic organizations. Better yet, how are they supposed to know if they enjoy sports if they are not given the time to be exposed to them in school.
For the children of our society, please push for more physical education time to increase physical health, mental health and academic grades.
— Brady Crain, senior, Indiana State University, Physical education major
Danville, Ill.
Thanks for the news
A big thank you to my carrier for getting the TribStar to me every day. I look forward to reading the newspaper as I eat my breakfast.
In these days, when nothing is as it should be, I can depend on the TribStar and its staff to help keep us all informed. Keep up the good work.
— Julie Young, Terre Haute
