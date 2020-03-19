No sneering, just stating the facts
On March 12 you published a letter from George Bakken in which he admonished me for “sneering” at Greta Thunberg, cherry-picking data and parroting information from Rupert Murdoch’s news empire. He also continued his effort to make us “grownups” feel responsible for Australia’s wild fires.
Although I did not sneer at Greta, I certainly do sneer at the people who have filled her head with gloomy stories of “mass extinction” and pushed her out front to say “we have only eight-and-a-half-years left.” To the contrary, the odds are extremely high that those under 30 will not only live longer lives but healthier ones with more material comforts than any previous generation. There is really no doubt that human ingenuity, innovation and technological know-how will overcome any challenge that global warming (1 degree C since the end of the Little Ice Age in 1850) might present.
Nowhere in my letter did I even mention any news organization associated with Rupert Murdoch. Bakken tries to brand me as “irresponsible “ by associating my name with Murdoch’s and, thereby, to cause readers to assume my data is skewed.
However, I feel no guilt and hope that branding anyone with “guilt by association” disappeared among thoughtful people after the Joseph MCarthy era.
Shame on you, George Bakken.
In my letter, I used data that had been published by Joe Bastardi.
Bakken didn’t question the data, he — once again — just assailed the source because he didn’t approve of it.
Nevertheless, I’ll provide other data that confirm that Australia’s wild fires are not caused by changes in the Earth’s temperature. A study by Roy Spencer, Senior Scientist for Climate Studies at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, shows that the total acreage burned each year in Australia has decreased since the 1970s. His study also notes that the largest area burned was in 1974/75, which contrary to Bakken’s concern about drought and heat was a period of above-average precipitation and below-average temperature.
In a previous letter I promised to expose other falsehoods in Bakken’s Feb. 10 letter, so please give me the space to address one here. Bakken wrote that 3/4 of Arctic Ocean ice has melted. The National Snow and Ice Data Center provides satellite based data that indicates that Arctic Ocean ice has decreased about 3% per decade since the availability of satellites (1979) or about 12% in that period. NSIDC reported last month that the Arctic Ocean Sea Ice extent was 14.7 million square kilometers in February 2020, which is only 4% below the 1981-2020 average. I can find no data anywhere that comes close to Bakken’s 3/4 (75%) reduction number.
Mr. Editor, I have to note that the headline you provided for Bakken’s letter, “Unwise to sneer at climate science,” is misleading.
There is no climate science in his letter to sneer at. Instead of providing meaningful information, Bakken does nothing but make charges against me and quote anecdotes about the Australian fires.
— Thomas B. Tucker, Terre Haute
Let’s be kind
My motto in these difficult days is, “Let’s make kindness as contagious as the coronavirus.”
— Sister Donna Butler, SP, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
