New exhibit was collaborative effort
After months of discussing, planning, building, testing and re-building, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum successfully opened its newest exhibit, Under Construction, on Jan. 23, 2020.
To say this was a collaborative effort is an understatement. Each time I would reach out to a community partner to request a sponsorship or help dreaming up an idea or actual assistance in building the exhibit, the answer was always a resounding, “Yes!” In a short 4.5 months, we worked together to cut the ribbon on a fully hands-on, educational exhibit that focuses on the construction industry and careers in the building trades. It’s amazing what can be accomplished collectively for the sake of our children and our community when we all have a common goal.
This exhibit would not have been possible without our generous sponsors and I would like to thank them for stepping up to make Under Construction a reality:
The Wabash Valley Contractors Association and their members including Associated Roofing Professionals, Benchmark Inc., Case Building Solutions, Corystone, Hannig Construction, IEA/White Construction, Kirby Risk, Misco Enterprises, Inc., SDR Coating, SMC, Inc., Strode Construction, Wabash Valley Asphalt and Wright, Shagley, & Lowery helped the Terre Haute Children’s Museum tremendously by serving as our Platinum Sponsor.
The IBEW Local 725 showed support by agreeing to a Gold Sponsorship and putting in the labor to build part of the exhibit.
The Silver Sponsors included Garmong Construction, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 157 (who also built their exhibit), Wabash Valley Building Trades Council, Team Tech, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 841, Brampton Brick, Praxair, Clara Fairbanks Foundation, Indiana Chemical Trust, Lowe’s and Large Ink.
Our Bronze Sponsors include CSO and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners No. 133.
I would also like to recognize those who went above and beyond on this project by donating their services in-kind. They include Douglas Dillion and the Vigo County School Corp., Isaac Turner, Refreshment Services Pepsi, Rustic Expressions, and Regional Hospital.
Last, but certainly not least, I would like to thank the staff of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum for the love and dedication they put in to this exhibit and our museum. This doesn’t work if they aren’t here day in and day out.
Terre Haute is a fantastic community and we are so fortunate to have a children’s museum of this caliber to help our children learn about science and technology. If you haven’t had a chance to visit the museum lately, I highly encourage you to stop by. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
— Susan Turner, MLD, Executive Director
Terre Haute Children’s Museum
