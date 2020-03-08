Hate is a word you wouldn’t miss
I suppose everyone who has tried to write anything — a book, newspaper story, personal diary, the worlds next great novel — has had a problem with page one or even sentence one. Where to begin is always a question that has an elusive meaning. We can’t even agree when life begins. Sometimes you just doodle while your looking for that first word.
I should start this by apologizing to the many teachers who over the years tried to keep my language skills on the straight and level. You did the best you could have with a student that didn’t believe in homework.
I was watching the Wheel of Fortune the other night when I had a thought. Vanna is not getting any younger. E is one of the first if not the most favored vowels people request. We could cut way back on Vanna’s miles by just throwing all the e’s out of our spelling. With the new twitter talk, that should come easy for most of us. The word twitter is a good example. Who would even notice the missing e if we spelled it twittr?
I can see w ar on a roll alrady. All th Tribun-Star readrs dropping thir morning nwspapr and grabbing a pad to start writing words without any e’s. You could fill a pag in minuts. Tak it to work and show th people you work with how much tim you could sav, it might vn get you a rais.
Oh sure there are words that can create problems with this system. For example, their or there won’t be quite the same without an e or two, thir and thr might take some getting used to. Two-letter words ending or starting with an e could create a real challenge. Our language and spelling loves small rules so maybe someone could make up a rule that covers two letter words that start or end with an e.
The two most common words used by a lot of us today — hate and love — would create another problem. Lov still would be understood as love but hat just couldn’t replace hate.
Oh well, I guess we could stop using the word hate. It’s a big loss but it might change our life.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
