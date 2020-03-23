Feeling empathy and gratitude
I would like to say thank you to: The Tribune-Star’s staff, contributors, production department, to the carrier’s that deliver said newspaper to our homes. To all postal workers and carriers making sure that our one of few highlights of the day comes. To all health care facilities and employees, pizza delivery people, grocery store workers, utilities employees.
I remind myself daily to feel empathy for those less fortunate. Devastation areas that may not even have a warm home to shelter in place, and no toilet to use the coveted toilet paper.
Thank you and blessings.
— Robin Carroll, Terre Haute
Mosaic posts visitor restrictions
To best protect the people Mosaic serves, the organization’s employees and the community from the COVID-19 virus, Mosaic has adopted a no-visitor policy for its homes and work spaces beginning immediately. The restriction is temporary and will be lifted once the COVID-19 threat to our communities is resolved.
“As an organization that has worked diligently to help people be more involved and active in their communities, this was a difficult step to take,” said Kayla Sweet, Mosaic executive director. “Yet we cannot be too cautious.”
As a health care organization, Mosaic always uses best practice precautionary measures to keep people protected from the flu and other viruses. Based upon the best information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable if they contract COVID-19. Mosaic serves people with diverse needs, including those with chronic health conditions.
“We appreciate the cooperation of family members and others.” Sweet said. “it is difficult for loved ones not to be able to interact as they normally would. We are working to create safe means for people to maintain ongoing contact through technology.”
Additionally, the organization has offered extensive training resources to employees, contractors and family members regarding best practices to keep people safe.
“As others have noted, we’re all in this together. Each of us has a responsibility to keep our communities as healthy as possible,” Sweet said.
— Brenda Tryon, Terre Haute
In appreciation of good literature
So pleased to see Our Town picked for the Big Read. With so many underlying themes, it demands another visit, and another, and another. On about the third read, you’ll pause to reflect on the heliotrope, which you missed the first time.
For further reflection on death and dying, seek out Edgar Allan Poe’s The Masque of the Red Death. Prince Prospero has never been more believable (substitute coronavirus for red death). Coleridge admonishes us to suspend our disbelief to appreciate good literature. No need here.
— Terry Keaton, Terre Haute
