False alarms on Australian fires
In your Feb. 10 edition, you published a letter by George Bakken. The intent of Bakken’s letter was to scare the under-30 population about the threat to their future from human-caused climate change. There are a large number of totally false statements in the letter.
Bakken has the right to try to scare our youth and encourage them to follow a misguided 16-year-old girl in wrecking the world that has been built for them but he does not have a right to his own facts.
There is not room in one letter to address all of Bakken’s blatant falsehoods, so here I will address the initial theme of his letter and then write a series of letters with the correct, detailed facts in each of the other areas.
Bakken seems to be most excited and alarmed about the Australian wildfires, which he believes are caused by climate change. But he provides no facts to back up this concern. I have some. Data were recently presented by legendary forecaster Joe Bastardi showing the total acreage burned in Australia each year since 1970. In the mid-’70s the acreage burned was six times worse than this year and it has been decreasing ever since the ‘70s.
Furthermore, wildfire activity trends are dominated by the increase in human-caused ignition events (camp fires, arson, discarded matches), which are proportional to the population density. Population density has increased five-fold in Australia in the past 100 years.
To blame the Australian wildfires on human-caused climate change is alarmist nonsense, with no basis in fact.
— Thomas B. Tucker, Terre Haute
Better sex ed needed in schools
Though I no longer live in Indiana, I graduated from Terre Haute North in 2007 and experienced four years of sex education in Vigo County. I was incredibly dismayed to hear that the VCSC is still implementing the same abstinence-based sex-education program that it did when I was a young teen.
I now teach a human sexuality class for college students and am routinely struck by how little knowledge that my students (who have similar experiences with sex education) possess. While abstinence is certainly the most effective way to prevent unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of STIs, it is not the only method of risk reduction. I don’t know to what extent the sex-education program has changed, but when I participated we were told a lot of misleading information (and sometimes outright lies) about the effectiveness of condoms and no other contraceptives were ever mentioned. Upon later learning that we had learned inaccurate information I started questioning the whole approach and doubting that anything else I learned from this program was actually true.
The truth is that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to reducing sexual risk and according to most research on the subject, providing information about abstinence as well as information about how to use other types of contraceptives reduces sexual risk-taking behavior and unintended pregnancies. Colorado, for example, has seen drastic reductions in unintended pregnancy, birth rate and abortion rate by providing access to long-acting reversible contraceptives.
Additionally, many of the messages in abstinence-based sex education can be harmful for teens. I remember several exercises that emphasized how having sex before marriage meant that you were giving away pieces of yourself and that meant that you would never be able to love your future spouse completely. One exercise specifically had all of the students sticking tape to themselves and other students to represent how the more times you had sex the less you would be able to stick to that future spouse.
This kind of messaging can convince young people that their value as a person is tied up in their sexual purity and can be particularly damaging to people who experience sexual assault. Imagine thinking that you are worthless as a person because someone committed a violent act against you.
Students want to know this information, it keeps them safer. They will eventually learn that sexual health is an important part of overall health and sexual relationships are a significant part of human existence. We can teach them better.
— Kiersten Kummerow Brown, Decatur, Georgia
It’s time to stand up for democracy
I have not written to point out the dangerous path that Ttrump has this country embarking upon until now. I cannot remain silent and watch the complete disregard for our Constitution and the rule of law.
Trump is now pardoning convicted criminals as if their crime had no basis for a conviction. Next on his list of toadies which he will protect is Roger Stone. Stone received a sentence of 40 months for lying to Congress among other crimes. The Republican Party has selective memory and don’t seem to mind that these types of transgressions don’t warrant their attention.
By refusing to impeach Trump, they have given him the green light to continue to destroy our basic judicial system and make him so protected against any checks and balances that he fears nothing. He is turning this democracy into a dictatorship and no one seems to care.
According to the New York Times, the Russians are continuing to try to influence the election in the fall of 2020 in favor of Trump. What is worse is that Trump doesn’t want the voting public to know of this attempt. He has fired people who have followed the law and testified before Congress. His complete disregard for any attempt at checks and balances makes me wonder why the Republicans can support him without any thought to what it is costing us.
Those who continue to support Trump have abandoned all principles and moral high ground. How can you support someone who lies, bullies, brags and continues to act as if he is the supreme authority. When he made the statement about being the “chief law enforcement officer” I was tempted to throw up. How the religious right can make statements saying things like “God has chosen Trump” makes me wonder if they have ever read the Bible or know the teachings of Jesus.
Time grows short, fellow voters. We must not allow this man to continue to establish his fiefdom and become the dictator for life that he is aspiring to become. We must vote him out of office in November. We must vote out of office any and all politicians who have supported his complete disregard for our rule of law and our Constitution. Those politicians who are up for re-election from the 8th District must now explain their blind support of this dictator. They do not deserve the position of trust they now hold. We, the people, must make a stand for democracy or it will be lost forever.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
Taxation frustration
I thought this would be good for the Opinions page, since it is my opinion and I am entitled to that.
Any state with a state income tax and a sales tax is double taxing its residents. The state taxes you when you earn it and then taxes you when you spend it. Wrong.
Our forefathers who once chanted “taxation without representation” should be rolling over in their graves. This is nothing but greed by our elected state officials, and they should be ashamed.
Also, if in a senior household the head of household is a senior who is over 75 years of age and has lived in and owned the same residence for at least 20 years then they should be granted an exemption from state property tax, after all they have already paid property taxes for 20 years.
Like I said, this is just my opinion but it makes sense. We are taxed to death and it is wrong.
— Vicki R. Rainbolt, Brazil
