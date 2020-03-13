Discrediting heroes a feeble approach to boosting Trump
There was a diatribe written by Jim Rhodes from Knightsville recently, that seems to be an attempt to minimize Trump’s shortcomings. However, when I choose to submit a letter to the editor, my goal is to present verified information — not my own personal opinions.
There were noticeable musings about various past presidents. I guess this was done in order to try to convince readers that Trump is “not so bad.” Then, the letter ends with statements about Trump, such as: “It isn’t his personality that offends Democrats; it’s his policies and views of America.”
The fact is that a reality TV personality was elected as president of the United States. And, that’s exactly what America got. And, since policy is a broad term, then, to which policies are you referring? Maybe, specifically Trump’s policies such as: immigration and tax reform? First, Trump’s tax reform has been proven to give more to the wealthy, at the expense of the middle class. Second, Trump’s immigration policies enforced separating children from parents by locking children in jails (cages).
A real president wouldn’t rely on his own personal — hunches.
A real president would gather information from experts in their particular field of study.
A real president would enact policies that help all Americans.
A real president would institute policies that put America before their own political agenda.
And finally, Trump was elected president by the electoral college, not by the popular vote. Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, remember?
We should never forget what happened in our country after 9/11. We came together and presented a united front, in order to fight a common enemy. This was a perfect example of how the theory of structural functionalism in sociology applies to real-world situations. Emile Durkheim proposed, in the 1800s, that people would band together in times of strife and confusion, rather than fall apart in total chaos. We should attempt to unite again.
In addition, the other issue the writer laments about is — “Trump’s views of America.” How could anyone possibly make that determination, when Trump has continually lied and lied and lied in public. (A rhetorical question). No one could ever know, not even Trump.
Keep in mind, Trump told people who are sick to “go to work” on National television, even though the CDC recommended the opposite. This was due to the coronavirus outbreak. Another example of poor leadership skills.
In conclusion, if the intention of your letter was to garner support for Trump, then perhaps noting something positive would be a more effective way than feeble attempts to discredit some of the greatest heroes and leaders of our country.
— Dottie Rigsby, Terre Haute
