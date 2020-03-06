Breaking down walls for people with disabilities
Belonging, the sense of being a part of something greater, is important to people’s overall health. During March, National Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month (NIDDA), Mosaic in Terre Haute is inviting people to learn how they can help people with disabilities have a greater sense of belonging through relationships with others in our community.
“By some estimates, medical care accounts for only 10-20% of what contributes to a person’s health,” said Kayla Sweet, executive Director of Mosaic in Terre Haute. The other 80-90%, often called the social determinants of health, are things like friendships, a safe home and resources for everyday needs. Those are the things Mosaic has worked to provide for people since 1913.”
Mosaic is a whole-person healthcare provider in Terre Haute. Primarily serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the organization works to meet the diverse needs people present, including their needs for connection and belonging. The organization’s theme for March is: Belonging — being a part of, not apart from.
“Mosaic works to help people build those relationships through social activities, church and work,” Sweet said. “But it is something we’re not able to do without community partners.”
Mosaic is hosting a free Discover the Possibilities event on March 26 at 5 p.m., at 2901 Professional Lane. Members of the community are invited to attend the one-hour event.
“Even people familiar with Mosaic tell me they’ve learned something new by attending a Discover the Possibilities event,” Sweet said. “Our goal is to break down the walls that keep people with disabilities from being active in our community.”
To register for the event, contact Brenda Tryon at brenda.tryon@mosaicinfo.org or call 812-235-3399.
Mosaic is a whole-person healthcare organization reaching across 10 states and providing supports to more than 3,700 people. In the Wabash Valley, Mosaic serves 76 people with diverse needs. Services empower people with disabilities, mental and behavioral health needs and autism, as well as aging adults to live their best life. Mosaic is an affiliated social ministry organization of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and a member of Lutheran Services in America. Mosaic is a nonprofit 501(C) (3) organization. For more information, visit www.mosaicinfo.org.
— Brenda Tryon, Terre Haute
Liberal distortions, lies, and no facts
Ron Hastings of Clinton is right about one thing, one sure way to get a conservative to write a letter is for him to write one filled with distortions, lies, subjective opinions and totally lacking in facts.
His first lies are to call Trump a fascist dictator when he knows that Trump was elected by 63 million Americans to carry out what he promised. He is the chief executive and chief enforcer of the law and I suggest read Article II of the Constitution which establishes the executive branch of the government. Enforcing the laws does not make a person a dictator and it seems Mr. Hastings failed civics or he would know that Trump or Obama or anyone else cannot become a dictator because of the checks and balances built into the Constitution by the framers.
I won’t go into how it works as I don’t have enough space to dumb it down. If we ever came close to a dictator it would have been Franklin D. Roosevelt, who served four terms as President and to prevent another possible dictator the 22nd Amendment was passed limiting the President to two terms.
Mr. Hastings is fast to use the term fascist to label any other political opponent he does not agree with but perhaps he has forgotten that the fascists in Germany were National Socialists, much like those promoting socialism in the Democratic Party today. A democratic socialist is a polite term for communist as they know the American people would not allow communists to take over the government.
Mr. Hastings may not be aware that social fascism was/is a theory supported by the Communist International and affiliated communist parties which held that social democracy was a variant of fascism. So he might want to take a closer look at the fascist Democrats who want to control everything from cradle to grave. It is a failed model but the far left seems bent on wanting to force it on America.
We can already see the fascist thugs of the far left that call themselves Antifa but they are exactly like the Brown Shirts of Hitler’s Germany in that they shout down their political opponents, riot to prevent peaceful assembly of political opponents or speakers, and assault those who disagree with them leaving them bloody and battered. When, Mr. Hastings, did you last see conservatives rioting in the street, looting, setting fires, breaking windows and assaulting those who disagree with them? So, who are the fascists thugs?
Your party is the party of death. They promote the murder of the unborn and in some states those that have survived are allowed to be murdered. The Democrats’ one-payer system would be the means by which the Democrats will murder the elderly by limiting medical access which would include long wait times. We have seen how that works with the VA under Obama.
As with all liberals, when a person runs out of valid points, out comes the race card, calling people fascists, and a host of other names. We have seen this enough with the Democratic candidates calling conservatives deplorable, homo this and homo that, etc.
By the way, how has democratic socialism worked out for Venezuela? There’s your prime example of the dictator you so like to refer to in your letter. Is that what you really want?
— Mike Wilson, Marshall, Ill.
Listen to experts on public health
Those of us who work or have worked in public health know that one of its priorities is emerging infectious diseases. That’s what the coronavirus is. Public health professionals must ever be on the lookout. Every time one of these diseases emerges, nobody knows what course it will take, how severe it will be or how long it will last.
What will curb the spread is public health efforts, not politics. Back in the early ‘80s, we saw young people (mostly men) dying of pneumonia and a particular cancer — these in a population that did not usually die of these causes. Most of the deaths were occurring in New York and California. Public health epidemiology tracked the cause of the deaths to HIV, which had occured in Africa but not in large numbers. Once the cause and at-risk populations were identified, It was public health measures and behavior change that prevented more cases. No vaccine.
We had SARS a few years ago, curbed by public health measures, not vaccine.
There have been others like measles which are now preventable by vaccine but were held at bay in early days by isolation of the victim so the disease would not spread to others.
Now what? It is dangerous and stupid to call coronavirus a ploy by a political party to help a candidate in a political race.
It is dangerous to quiet the voices of public health professionals who have experience and the science-base to deal with these diseases.
I heard on the news that President Trump was meeting with vaccine makers. That’s OK, but public health measures have to happen long before a vaccine is developed.
Public health needs adequate resources to deal with this unknown. And what comes with unknowns is fear. It is urgent that facts (not guesses) are made known and it is dangerous to tell people that we will be OK. Certainly, that is the hope but the truth is unknown. We each have a responsibility to wash our hands, cough or sneeze into our sleeves and stay at home if we are sick.
And listen to the public health experts who know what to do.
— Louise A. Anderson, Terre Haute
