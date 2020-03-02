Be cautious on minimum wage
I watched the the Democratic debate last week. I was appalled at how they tossed out numbers in the billions and trillions like feces at the bottom of a bird cage. They promised many things to get votes and little about how to pay the bills that made sense.
I was upset about the minimum wage of $15 per hour. My first job in 1961 paid 75 cents. At that rate I would have to work 20 hours to make $15. I complained about my hours and was given 101 hours one week. I made $75.75 and after taxes got $69. I thought I was rich.
This promise may sound good for younger voters, but they may not realize that if it goes into effect all prices will rise as companies adjust to keep up their profit line. That one thing caused me to write this letter. As many of you get closer to retiring, look and see if you have a cost-of-living benefit in your plan. Only my military pension has it. I have been retired for 10 years now. Due to that, SSI and some investments I live a comfortable life. I believe God guided me on those and I thank Him.
I caution voters to look close at the somewhat empty promises and how they intend to fund them before voting. Remember “that a government big enough to give you everything, is big enough to take it away.” There were many other items tossed out that I disagree with, but to keep this short and get published, I chose just this one.
— David Marter, Terre Haute
Plan for Trump’s second term
President Trump: Would you give ensuing agendas consideration during your next term (if you’re not too worn out trying to figure how to fire Pelosi)?
Next 10 years:
1. Close all entries to illegals. Oust all illegals already here.
2. No monies to foreign countries. For any reason. (They hate us. Stop trying to buy their loyalty.)
3. Put space program on hold. (We aren’t taking care of this world. What are we going to do with another one?)
Urgent 4. Build water pipelines to the West’s reservoirs. Tap in to Missouri, Mississippi and Ohio. (If we can pipe gas and oil everywhere across this country, why not water?)
Think about all our flooding conditions and the millions of gallons of water that are wasted.
The West’s water need is urgent. Been traveling around the West for years. Have seen lakes with boat docks more than a quarter mile from the water now; standing up like ghosts of things to come.
All the money saved from Nos. 1-3 will pay for No. 4.
We can turn pumps on when needed to alleviate flooding and turn them off to keep our waterways healthy.
Doesn’t that sound just too simple?
— Carolyn Braner, Rosedale
