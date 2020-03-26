Basketball — still mighty after all these years
Congratulations to the 2020 Class-A Loogootee Lions girls’ basketball State Champions on winning a well-played, hard-fought victory over Pioneer at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Lions played a classic game featuring ball pressure, no-switch player-on-player defense, ball movement and absolute unwillingness to give less than their all.
Fifty years ago, during the single-class state tournament basketball era, the Loogootee boys’ team was in the State Finals. Let me offer traditionalists some observations — the arena wasn’t full for the 2020 class basketball, as it was in 1970. However, two opposite corners were packed with season-long fans from each school, bandwagon fans buying game-day tickets, very active student cheer blocks, cheerleaders and bands.
In Loogootee’s section, many of the 2020 fans were also in attendance at the game in 1970. There is no more chance of a David and Goliath type upset, but let’s stop obsessing narrowly on Milan in 1954 and let every fan enjoy a victory their team has had over the years when they were not favored. Most positively for 2020 compared to 1970, young women played, played at a high level, and won at the highest level. We spend so much time remembering the past that we don’t fully enjoy the present.
Further congratulations are in order for Loogootee’s Chelsie Sutton, recipient of the 2020 Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award. When asked about her hometown, she stated, “We’re small, but we’re mighty.” That’s good stuff.
Next year the 50th anniversary of a Loogootee game with significance for Terre Haute — the 1971 Washington Regional final, Loogootee vs. Terre Haute Gerstmeyer. Coach Jack Butcher vs. Coach Howard Sharpe. Rural vs. urban. Gerstmeyer was Terre Haute’s last team alive before consolidation into North and South High Schools. The game was 51 years ago, but in many ways was the transition from past to present for Vigo County basketball.
I was a participant on the 1971 team but found the 2020 State Championship experience to be confirmation that today’s basketball experience is just what Hoosier basketball has always been — exciting, memory making, and a lifelong positive influence for the players on the court and the people in the stands. In a universal sense, Indiana basketball is small, but it’s mighty.
— John Olsen, Loogootee, Class of ‘71, Terre Haute 1975-present
Reflecting on the words of Kennedy
As our nation and the world face this challenge, we may reflect of the words of President John F. Kennedy in 1962:
“If we cannot end now our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity. For in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s future. And we are all mortal.”
Be safe.
— Dr. Jim Turner, Terre Haute
III
