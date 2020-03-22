A subversion of common sense
In response to Jeff Aitken’s letter on Feb. 27 where he gives us a history lesson but tries to subvert the common sense facts:
Whatever category or class you fit into, you can’t deny what your letters in the T-S opinion section proclaim.
By your own admission, when joining the military, you took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, and defend America from all enemies, foreign and domestic. Now you support and defend a draft-dodging plutocrat dictator. He’s shredding the Constitution, the rule of law, and like Hitler attacks and destroys those who won’t join his plan to rule supreme.
I’m not a Democrat, and I don’t align myself with Pelosi, but as a Trumpican you do align yourself with Trump. There’s no doubt that Trump believes that one class of people should have the most wealth and power, and should run the country. His recent pardons to those who fit into that category back that up.
Bernie Sanders has some of the same traits that Trump has. He’s become the “Pied Piper” as Trump did in 2016. He’s promising a revolution, to lift the middle class out of the lies and deceit, and a ticket to nowhere, that they’re living in. These people are tired of working two or three jobs, just to get by, while the wealthy get a tax cut. They’re angry that Trump is taking away their meager health care through the ACA, with no plan to replace it.
Call yourself whatever you want, but you can’t deny what we see and hear every day. Trump is laying the groundwork to transform America into a dictatorship, a Banana Republic, where we the people, are to be subservient to him.
He aligns himself with Putin and other authoritarian dictators in other countries. He’s counting on those who support him to elevate him to that position, in November. If you’re one of those who’s going to do that don’t get upset about a label given to it, whether it’s correct or not.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
Warnings were front and center
Dr. Fauci appeared before a Congressional committee on Dec. 19 to urge preparedness for a pandemic. Trump had never replaced the Pandemic Response Team that walked out of the White House in May 2018. This is an administration that abhors scientists and seeks to silence their findings with misinformation. Remember Sharpiegate?
As late as Feb. 28, Rep. Larry Bucshon, M.D., appeared on CSPAN and said, “This will turn out to be just like regular flu and I think that our people think that that’s the case.”
Fauci (aka “our people”) said on Feb. 10, “Is there a risk this is going to turn into a global pandemic? Absolutely yes!” and “This is 10 times more lethal than seasonal flu.”
But Trump and his unwashed Fox fanatic followers mocked and minimized the coronavirus until last week, ineptly allowing its spread. Then, last week Trump finally turned around the Obama economy. By crashing it into a wall.
Now we’re faced with recession, job loss, shortages, self-isolation, the stoppage of sports and concerts, closures of bars and restaurants. Remember this disaster happened under Republican liarship, I mean leadership. Nope, liarship is correct. There’s been no leadership.
— Maureen Mattingly, Evansville
