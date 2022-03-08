Phony cargo on GOP’s anti-CRT bandwagon
When I caught the results of the Virginia governor’s race last fall, I was delighted that the winner’s main platform was education.
Did he pledge to increase public dollars going to public schools? Did he push for smaller classes by hiring more teachers and aides? Did he favor expanding the curriculum to expose students to a broader range of ideas? Did he demand money to update books and the science lab? Did he suggest replacing school police with nurses and mental health specialists? Well, sadly, none of the above.
He won by appealing to (scaring) suburban women. He promised to protect schools from something called critical race theory (CRT). In the real world, our kids don’t need protection because CRT is not and never has been taught in public schools.
How did CRT become an issue? Corporate shill strategists are always searching for ways to stoke the culture war to purposefully divide us against each other. They failed to ignite passions with Dr . Seuss, Mr. Potato Head or Big Bird; but hit pay dirt with CRT, because in its current definition, it purports to threaten children.
The real CRT was developed in the late 1980s in law school. At that time, the curriculum was exclusively corporate law. Some students were aiming toward labor or environmental or civil rights law. They were only offered as electives and were mere survey courses.
Some professors and students developed a civil rights curriculum. They called it critical race theory. It was an objective study of race in the nation’s history. It was never intended for students below graduate level.
Virginia’s governor rode this politically revised CRT turtle to victory. Other GOP candidates hope to harness a ride to victory this year. Don’t be fooled by imaginary threats. Our students deserve a clear-eyed education about race, as uncomfortable as this is to some of us.
I’m old enough to remember the discomfort some parents had in the 1960s concerning education in schools. Some said it gave the kids too much information and fevers, and it made parents squirm.
The current CRT was concocted by right-leaning think tanks — the American Enterprise Institute and Heritage Foundation. They oddly define CRT by proposing laws to ban it. Thus far eight states have. These laws are based not on the facts of our racial history but on fear-mongering — an emotional depository stoking fear, hate and latent racism; as if teaching black history somehow negates white history.
Remember, CRT was never intended for public schools. These supposed anti-CRT laws “prohibit teaching any belief that America was or is institutionally racist, consciously or unconsciously.” (Slavery was in institution here for 250 years.) They prohibit teachings in which any individual (white) should feel “discomfort, guilt or psychological distress on account of his or her race.”
How do you legislate a ban on “discomfort”? How do you enforce it? Deputize citizen spies? Force teachers to wear body cameras to assure they’re not “indoctrinating” students to “hate America”? Do we scour textbooks for ... what? Consider the power you’re giving kids. Do teachers have to fear burning at the stake because of a child’s accusation — “Ms. Miller made me feel uncomfortable.” Do we encourage teachers to inform on each other — name names?
Back in the 1960s we found ways to inform, arm students about sex through thoughtful sex education classes; more helpful than “Just Say NO.” And of course, parents were permitted to opt their kids out.
Likewise, we have and can find ways to teach about race as a fact of our history and its repercussions today. And this is best done without screaming at school boards.
By this summer and fall, CRT may have gone the way of the dodo. If not, do our kids the favor of staying off that phony bandwagon.
— Michael Bennett, Vermilion, Ill.
Don’t forget what Trump asked for
For those with short-term memory problems, or amnesia, I would like to remind them of the infamous phone call where Zelensky needed Javelin missiles “for defense purposes.” Congress had appropriated the money, but Trump quietly held up the funds.
Trump counters Zelensky with: “I would like you to do us a favor though” and he proceeds to try to get Ukraine to dig up dirt for him. This came out in the first impeachment trial.
Compare to this week, when Zelensky asks Biden for assistance, and, so far, Biden has responded with strong sanctions and financial restrictions on Russia, along with defensive troops to the Baltic states. Nary a whiff of quid pro quo.
If Trump was still in office, he would probably say, “Sanctions, smanctions! How about some dirt on Hillary? It sounds horrible to me!”
Trump even called Putin a “genius” for invading Ukraine. Maybe he should send his dictator “friend” a congratulations card not that all the bloodshed has started.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
