Impressed by Biden’s sincerity
When I finished watching President Biden’s Town Hall broadcast on CNN in February, hosted by Anderson Cooper. I felt impressed by his willingness to answer any questions asked him and how he showed a personal interest in not only the question but also the person that asked it.
Anyone that has read any of my letters knows as a Democrat I probably agreed with all he had to say. Well not completely, sometimes I don’t even agree with myself. I did sympathize with one problem he faced. Time management. Apparently, Joe was supposed to answer the questions from the moderator and the audience in two minutes or less. He apologized several times because his answers ran over the time limit.
As the show went off the air you could see in the background our president was still talking to the audience. In fact, he told a couple of the questioners he would like to talk to them after the interview was over so he could give them a more personal answer.
What a change from our former president who couldn’t leave the stage fast enough after he had said what he wanted people to hear. I was impressed by the fact Biden answered all the questions directly and sometimes with an answer the questioner didn’t expect or want to hear.
The thing that touched me the most was his sincerity. He spoke as if he was speaking to everyone individually as if they were the only person in a room full of people. He even took the time to assure a second-grade girl that everything was going to be OK. When asked about living in the White House, you could feel the passion he felt for the honor of living in the place formerly occupied by some of America’s best and greatest leaders.
After watching the president on CNN and several news conferences since then. I feel that for the first time in years, we have a man, not afraid to level with us but also willing to put God and country first in his decision making every time. I won’t always agree with him, but I’ll always respect him.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
