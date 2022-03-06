Rethinking those conservative ideals
If you saw an 89-year-old person in good health, does it mean all 89 year olds are in good shape? If some Mexican immigrants committed crimes, does it mean all Mexicans are criminals? If you met a nicest person of Indian origin in a grocery store, does it mean all persons of Indian origin are the nicest people on earth? This essay is about common fallacies about cause and effect relationships.
In a Jan. 14 column in N.Y. Times, veteran columnist David Brooks asks why reckless driving, altercations on planes, disruptive classroom incidents and other bad behaviors have been increasing in the U.S., while “care for one another seems to be falling.”
On Jan. 29, a number of letters appeared in the same newspaper (N.Y. Times) offering responses to Mr. Brooks’ column. Here is one of them:
“Growing up in a small town in the late 1950s, I took for granted some fundamental ‘truths.’ Parents and teachers had my best interests at heart. Doctors, the police and clergy were honest and trustworthy. It was safe to walk the streets and ride my bike. My neighbors could be difficult, but were fundamentally decent. And if I worked hard and played by the rules, I would eventually succeed.
“For many Americans, each of those supposed truths is now doubted or disparaged. As Mr. Brooks suspects, there is a ‘spiritual or moral problem at the core’ of our wintry discontent. As in Dante’s ‘Inferno,’ we find ourselves in a ‘dark wood’ from which the straight path is unclear.”
There are serious flaws in both Mr. Brooks’ and the responding letter writers’ assumptions about America.
No, America is not falling apart . Most Americans still care for one another. Mr. Brooks forgets that thousands of planes fly everyday without any incident and hundreds of first responders of accidents and tragic fires are performing their duties magnificently and often risk their lives in the call of duty. The number of planes flying today or the number of cars on the roads is a lot larger than it was 50 years ago and one bad behavior gets covered in the news media and normal decent behavior is not worthy of news.
Oh, the letter writer from small-town Massachusetts forgot to mention his race; presumably he is a white male. Can he assure us that the situation would have been the same if he was a Black male in the 1950s?
Anthropologists have found that people accept or reject change selectively. After a lot of hurdles, perhaps decades or even centuries, things might change eventually. Human history has witnessed many periods of struggle for change. One common reason in rejecting change is that it appears to people like Mr. Brooks or some letter writers in Terre Haute that their world is falling apart. And if anything morality has now improved for there was nothing moral about lynching Blacks, slavery or hunting for witches.
Perhaps people should rethink if they are proud of being conservative, for the earth is not flat now.
— Khwaja A. Hasan, Formerly of Terre Haute
