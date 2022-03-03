Where will chaos end for America?
Just watched the news this morning, what a depressing way to start your day. The world is in complete chaos, nothing but bad news everywhere. I watched the President say we should expect to make sacrifices for awhile to protect democracy in Ukraine.
What a joke that’s a slap in the face of Americans. He has killed the economy since taking office, granted we were fighting a pandemic, but we made so many mistakes handling it, it’s hurt people.
We were the largest producers of oil and natural gas in the world, now we are buying gas from foreign countries including Russia, who is starting a invasion of Ukraine who we depend on for minerals we need to make products here in the United States.
If President Biden wants to worry about democracy of any country, he should start with ours. He has allowed over 2 million illegals to come into this country, bused or flown them to cities across the country, not telling any governor .
He openly breaks our laws and doesn’t care, but his administration calls people who question them, spouting hate speech, racist , etc. What happened to free speech? Look at Canada and how President Trudeau has become a heavy-handed leader, could it happen here? Between this administration, the news media not asking him hard questions, reporting facts, censorship of those who disagree with their opinions, where will it end? Who is really running this country?
Every time President Biden’s polling goes down we seem to have a crisis of some sort, to distract from what they are doing.
You may have not liked President Trump, but he did more for this nation, and the world leaders were scared of him, because he was putting Americans first, making others pay their fair share for a change.
The midterm elections are going to define our nation, we will return back to “For The People By The People”, or turn into a socialist nation. We better get it right.
Who would have thought we would be in the place we are now?
I hope President Biden wakes up and closes the border for real, resumes drilling, opens the pipelines, forgets their woke agenda and starts enforcing our laws again. Do I think he will? No. They are only interested in power and more power. They want to divide us by race, do they not know we are all created equal? We are each in charge of our own lives, we can get a education, a job and strive to be the best person we can be. Raise our kids to respect each other, our country and its laws.
In some ways this is where we have failed.
Hopefully this all won’t end in disaster for us.
— Janet Wood, Brazil
