Smoke-free policies not harming casinos
The American Gaming Association (AGA) reported healthy revenues for smoke-free commercial casinos in the third quarter of the year.
In fact, revenue was 80% of the total revenue documented for all of 2019.
AGA’s report shows that casinos with smoke-free policies have experienced year-over-year revenue increases or remained relatively stable, a remarkable feat given unprecedented capacity restrictions due to COVID-19.
Most importantly, casinos with 100% smoke-free policies, such as in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, have kept nearly all of their employees COVID-free.
It makes no sense to allow guests to remove their masks and blow secondhand smoke along with droplets carrying a potentially life-threatening disease into shared indoor air.
We urge gaming operators everywhere to adopt 100% smoke-free indoor policies to protect the health of their employees and guests, nearly 75% of whom prefer smoke-free casinos.
More and more casinos nationwide are going smoke free. At least 135 sovereign tribal gaming venues have implemented 100% smoke-free policies during COVID-19, and today, nearly 1,000 gaming properties do not permit smoking indoors.
— Bronson Frick, Americans Nonsmokers’ Right Foundation
Partner of Tobacco Free Vigo, Terre Haute
Trump’s instincts were right on virus
Gary Smith, Terre Haute, had an excellent piece on the Opinion page on Feb 22. I am very surprised because as he said, the Terre Haute Tribune-Star censors rebuttals to anti-Trump comments. They had at least a week solid of “Hate Trump” screeds, often two at a time per day.
It is not as if they had nothing else as I have submitted around a couple hundred unpublished rebuttals to the irrational “Hate Trump” syndrome letters in the last two years.
An example, recently Ron Hastings had a letter in which he said that President Trump had caused, “millions of deaths” from the COVID virus.
It is very sad but the one half of one million deaths was just reported as reached on Feb. 22, 2021. See what a whopping lie Mr. Hastings got posted and President Trump did not cause any of them but instead did the impossible in facilitating the production of not one but two vaccines in less than a year with a third close behind, something which customarily takes five years or so and all the experts said could not be done.
I would suggest that none of the Trump hate-mongers regularly writing here take the vaccines as that would be admitting what an accomplishment that President Trump facilitated and that he just may have saved your life.
Also, it is coming out how flustered and all over the place the “experts,” including Dr. Fauci and the CDC, were and how correct President Trump was in his instincts.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.